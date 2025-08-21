2025 Renault Kiger teased ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

Renault has officially teased the updated 2025 Kiger, confirming its launch for August 24. This marks the first significant refresh for the sub-4 metre SUV since it debuted in 2021, and the facelift comes at a time when competition in the compact SUV segment is more intense than ever. However, just like the Nissan Magnite , which was updated in October 2024, the Renault Kiger too is expected to get slight cosmetic changes along with few feature enhancements.

Renault will continue with the same engine line-up with the updated Kiger. The familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol units will be offered, paired with manual, AMT and CVT transmission choices.

2025 Renault Kiger: Design changes

The teaser suggests that Renault has chosen evolution over revolution. A new lime green paint shade grabs attention, while the front fascia gets the brand’s updated 2D diamond logo. Just like its sibling from Nissan, expect a redesigned grille, reprofiled bumpers, slimmer headlamps and an LED DRL strip placed higher for a more upright stance. At the rear, refreshed C-shaped tail lamps with new LED internals are likely to give the SUV a more contemporary look.

2025 Renault Kiger: Cabin tweaks

Inside, Renault is expected to add soft-touch materials, new upholstery tones and mild updates to the dashboard layout. Feature additions should include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver display, wireless charging and automatic climate control. Safety will see a step up too, with six airbags expected as standard across the range, replacing the current four-airbag setup.

2025 Renault Kiger: Engine options

Renault will continue with the same engine line-up. The familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol units will be offered, paired with manual, AMT and CVT transmission choices. A CNG variant remains a possibility via dealer-level fitment. The CMF-A+ platform architecture remains unchanged, underlining Renault’s focus on incremental updates rather than mechanical reinvention.

2025 Renault Kiger: Expected pricing and rivals

Prices are expected to start a little higher than the current model, likely around ₹6.2 lakh and going up to ₹11.5 lakh for top variants. The Kiger facelift will continue to square off against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and its sibling, the Nissan Magnite.

