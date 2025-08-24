2025 Renault Kiger launched at 6.29 lakh, gets refreshed design and more

The 2025 Renault Kiger has been launched with a starting price of ₹6.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol engine version starts at ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes the top-trim of the SUV slightly pricier by ₹6,000 as compared to the outgoing model. However, when compared to the Nissan Magnite, while the Kiger is based on, the later is more affordable than its Nissan counterpart.

The 2025 Renault Kiger continues to be offered with the same set of engines as the pre-facelift model. These include a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0L turbo petrol unit and a CNG option.

2025 Renault Kiger: Design changes

Just as one would expect from any facelift, the 2025 Renualt Kiger gets minor design changes to keep the sub compact SUV refreshed. Upfront, it gets a redesigned front bumper housing the LED headlights and LED foglamps, while the LED DRLs placed above the bumper remain the same. At the side, the Kiger now gets new design for the 16 inch alloy wheels while the rear gets negligible changes. In addition to these changes, the Kiger also gets a new colour option named - Oasis Yellow.

2025 Renault Kiger: Feature and cabin enhancements

On the inside, the cabin gets revamped with a new layout for the dashboard featuring the 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless apple carplay and android auto. Besides the new layout for the dashboard, Renault has also given a new Noir and Cool Grey theme for the cabin.

In terms of features, besides the 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Kiger also gets ventilated front seats, which the Nissan Magnite misses on. Other than that, the Kiger continues to get multiview camera, auto headlamp and auto wipers. Meanwhile, in terms of safety, the Kiget gets six airbags as standard along with 21 active and passive safety features such as hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.

2025 Renault Kiger: What are the engine options?

The 2025 Renault Kiger continues to be offered with the same set of engines just as the pre facelift model. These include a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual and automated manual transmission option. This engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.0L turbo petrol unit, which is the only available top spec variant, produces 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with either a 5 speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. There is also a CNG option available with the non turbo petrol unit, mated to only a 5 speed manual transmission.

