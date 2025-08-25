2025 Renault Kiger facelift launched in India. Key 6 facts you must know

Renault Kiger facelift comes on the heels of Renault Triber facelift.

Renault has launched the facelifted iteration of the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India. Launched at a price ranging between ₹6.29 lakh and ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. Interestingly, the updated version of the SUV has been launched on the heels of the arrival of the Renault Triber facelift that was introduced recently.

The launch timing of the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is strategic, considering the festive season is beginning, and this is considered one of the most prosperous times for automakers in India, as vehicle sales surge to an annual high benchmark during this time. With the launch of the Kiger facelift, the French auto giant aims to boost its overall sales, capitalising on the high demand for utility vehicles.

If you are planning to buy the Renault Kiger facelift this festive season, here are the six key facts you must know about this SUV before making the deal.