2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S unveiled with more power and features

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S has been unveiled in the global market. The Sport s car will be offered as a coupe and a cabriolet. The Carerra S sits between the Carerra and the GTS in the 911's lineup. For 2025, the sports car comes with an extended list of standard equipment and more power from the factory.

The 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer, six cylinder engine now puts out over 470 bhp and 528 Nm of peak torque. This is 30 bhp more than the outgoing model. Porsche was able to squeeze out more power from the same engine by fitting new turbochargers and optimize the charge-air cooling, among other changes. The Carrera S Coupe accelerates from zero to 96 kmph in as little as 3.1 seconds – 0.2 seconds quicker than the predecessor – when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, and reaches a top track speed of 307 kmph. An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) sends power to the rear wheels.

The new 911 Carrera S uses more leather than the outgoing version to provide a better cabin experience.

Porsche has made substantial enhancements to the standard features of the Carrera S. In terms of performance, these upgrades encompass a Sport Exhaust system with silver tailpipes, as well as brakes sourced from the earlier generation 911 Carrera GTS models, which measure 408 mm at the front and 380 mm at the rear.

Enhanced dampers featuring optimized hydraulics provide improved responsiveness and ride quality compared to the previous model. The performance-oriented standard features from the earlier version are preserved, including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and the 20/21-inch Carrera S wheels. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) can be selected as an option, along with PASM Sport Suspension, which reduces the ride height by 10 mm. Additionally, rear axle steering is available as an option, enhancing agility at lower speeds while offering increased stability at higher speeds. When this system is included, it also incorporates a quicker steering ratio and modified front axle kinematics.

The 2025 Carrera S models feature a notably enhanced interior as a standard offering. In comparison to earlier Carrera S iterations, the interior now includes a greater quantity of leather upholstery as standard, encompassing the seats, headrests, upper dashboard, upper door panels, and, if applicable, the rear seats. Consistent with the other 911 Carrera Coupe models of the current generation, a two-seat configuration is standard, while rear seats can be added at no extra charge. For Cabriolet models, rear seats are included as standard, and there is no option to remove them.

