2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched, priced at 8.30 lakh

Nissan Motor India has launched the 2025 iteration of the Magnite Kuro Special Edition, bringing an all-black themed variant to the subcompact SUV. The 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is priced at ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and bookings are open for a token of ₹11,000 at the brand’s authorised dealerships across the country. The new Magnite Kuro will be available across all engine and transmission options.

The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition gets a piano-black finish on the grille, skid plates, roof rails, and an Onyx Black paint scheme

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: What's Special

The new Magnite Kuro brings the all-black look to the SUV with a special Onyx black paint scheme. Visual upgrades include a new piano black grille, resin black front and rear skid plates, gloss black roof rails, black door handles, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The special edition gets the ‘Kuro’ badge under the Magnite branding on the left fender and blacked-out LED headlamps.

The cabin features an all-black dashboard, featuring a piano-black finished gear shift garnish, steering insert, sun visors, and door trims. Nissan is offering a Sable Black wireless charger as standard with the Magnite Kuro, while a stealth-themed dash cam is available as an accessory. The Magnite Kuro is based on the N-Connecta variant with a touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control with rear AC vents, and more.

The 2025 Magnite Kuro Edition's cabin gets an all-black look with piano-black finished gear shift garnish, steering insert, sun visors, and door trims

Speaking about the new Kuro edition, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director - Nissan Motor India, said, “The New Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition embodies bold design and refined craftsmanship, thoughtfully created in response to strong customer demand for a distinctive, premium, and feature-packed offering. The previous edition of the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition received an overwhelming response from customers for its striking all-black aesthetic and unique identity. The New Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition elevates the Magnite’s SUV presence while staying true to Nissan’s core promise of exceptional value, advanced innovation, and uncompromised safety. The recent 5-star GNCAP is testimony to our commitment to safety and deliver world-class products from India under our ‘One Car, One World’ strategy. To celebrate this achievement, we are also introducing a brand new colour - Metallic Grey to the Magnite line-up."

In addition to the Magnite Kuro Edition, Nissan has also added the Metallic Grey colour option on select variants of the SUV

Nissan Magnite: Specifications

The Nissan Magnite draws power from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated (NA) tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 98 bhp and 160 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and AMT on the NA engine, while the turbo petrol is paired with a 5-speed manual and torque converter. Nissan also offers CNG as a dealer-fitted option. The Magnite packs six airbags as standard, along with features like ABS with EBD, ESC, TCS, Brake Assist, TPMS, and more.

Furthermore, Nissan will be offering a new Metallic Grey colour option on the Magnite. The new colour will be available in the Tekna, Tekna Plus, and N Connecta variants.

