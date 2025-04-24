2025 MG Hector launched at 13.99 lakh, is now E20 compliant

JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 Hector in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹13.99 lakh ex-showroom. The 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes mated to a manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission is now capable of running on E20 petrol. JSW MG Motor India has taken this step to align with the Government of India’s mandate for E20 compliance in gasoline-fuelled vehicles manufactured post-April 1, 2025. Hector produced after March 31, 2025 will meet the E20 standard by default. The MG Astor has been E20 compliant since last year.

MG Hector benefits

JSW MG Motor India has launched its 'Midnight Carnival,' which presents a range of offers and benefits for the Hector SUV. Customers can avail themselves of advantages amounting to ₹4 lakh, with this special promotion accessible at showrooms across the country. As part of the Midnight Carnival, MG showrooms will operate until midnight every weekend until June 30, 2025.

This initiative includes various value-added offers with the purchase of the new Hector, such as an extended warranty of 2 years or 1 lakh km, in addition to the standard three-year warranty and two additional years of roadside assistance, ensuring a smooth ownership experience for up to five years. The campaign also features a 50 percent discount on RTO fees and access to MG accessories for currently registered Hector models. Furthermore, 20 buyers of the MG Hector will have the chance to win a trip to London. For more information about the offers, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest authorized JSW MG Motor India dealerships.

What powers the MG Hector?

JSW MG Motor India offers the Hector with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol variant delivers a maximum power of 142 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The diesel engine, which is also utilized in several other SUVs including the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Tata Safari, and Jeep Meridian, produces 168 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

Both engines are generally coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission. For those interested in an automatic transmission, the petrol engine is the only option available, featuring a CVT automatic transmission. It is noteworthy that a dual-clutch automatic transmission was previously offered for the petrol engine but was discontinued due to its inadequate fuel efficiency and sluggish responsiveness. The diesel variant, however, does not provide an automatic transmission option.

Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, “The enduring popularity of the Hector highlights its outstanding quality and an alignment with our customers' needs. The introduction of the E20-compliant version demonstrates in no uncertain terms our commitment to innovation and sustainability in everything we do. We aim to provide vehicles that not only satisfy customer expectations but also play a vital role in fostering a more greener automotive future."

