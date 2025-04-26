2025 MG Hector: Here are the updates that the SUV brings. Can it compete with rivals?
- The 2025 MG Hector offers E20 fuel compatibility, dual engines, CVT option, up to ₹4 lakh in benefits, and a chance to win a London trip under the special offers.
JSW MG Motor India has officially launched the 2025 MG Hector, reinforcing its position in the mid-size SUV segment with a host of meaningful updates. Known for its bold design, premium features, and value-for-money appeal, the Hector now takes a significant step forward with upgrades aimed at enhancing sustainability and overall ownership experience.
Priced from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest iteration of the Hector doesn't just comply with future fuel norms but also brings in exciting promotional offers and mechanical refinements. Here are five standout highlights that define the 2025 MG Hector in the Indian market.
The 2025 MG Hector's 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is now compatible with E20 fuel, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol. This change ensures that the Hector complies with the Government of India's E20 fuel norms for petrol vehicles manufactured after April 1, 2025. By aligning early with this mandate, MG is positioning the Hector as a future-ready and eco-conscious option.
Starting at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hector offers two engine choices: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 142 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. While both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, only the petrol variant offers a CVT automatic transmission—ideal for those who prefer a clutch-free drive.
With an extended warranty package, complimentary services, and a commitment to sustainable mobility via E20-compliant engines, MG continues to focus on delivering a hassle-free and responsible ownership journey. Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, emphasized that the Hector’s success is built on its alignment with customer needs and the company’s green vision.
MG has rolled out a limited-period promotion called the Midnight Carnival, offering benefits worth up to ₹4 lakh. These include extended warranty (additional 2 years or 1 lakh km), two extra years of roadside assistance, 50 per cent off on RTO charges, and free MG accessories for existing Hector owners. Showrooms will remain open until midnight every weekend until June 30, 2025, to enhance customer convenience.
As part of this Midnight Carnival, 20 lucky MG Hector buyers will also stand a chance to win a trip to London. This exciting incentive not only adds thrill to the buying experience but also reflects MG’s global roots and customer-focused initiatives.
