2025 MG Hector: Here are the updates that the SUV brings. Can it compete with rivals?

JSW MG Motor India has officially launched the 2025 MG Hector, reinforcing its position in the mid-size SUV segment with a host of meaningful updates. Known for its bold design, premium features, and value-for-money appeal, the Hector now takes a significant step forward with upgrades aimed at enhancing sustainability and overall ownership experience.

Priced from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest iteration of the Hector doesn't just comply with future fuel norms but also brings in exciting promotional offers and mechanical refinements. Here are five standout highlights that define the 2025 MG Hector in the Indian market.