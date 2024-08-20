Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 MG Astor teased ahead of global launch. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM
The updated MG Astor will launch in the European market in September 2024

The next generation MG Astor which globally is known as the MG ZS has been teased ahead of its global launch. Interestingly, the new generation of the Astor or the ZS, whatever you may call it, will get hybrid technology. A recent spy video of the compact SUV showcased the ‘Hybrid+’ badging on the back of the SUV.

At the core of the new MG Astor Hybrid+ will be a self-charging hybrid system. Similar to the system found in the MG3, the system wil run on Atkinson cycle with petrol engine and electric motor. The new hybrid system uses a 1.83 kWh NCM lithium-ion battery pack which can enable pure electric driving for short distances.

In addition to the new hybrid powertrain, the MG Astor also gets a comprehensive design overhaul. The compact SUV now gets a sportier looks, similar to some of the global models like the MG3 and MG HS. Key highlights of the exterior changes include a revamped front fascia with new LED headlights and grille, along with redesigned bumpers and air intakes.

Also Read : New MG Windsor EV to launch in India on …

Updated alloy wheels, tail lights, and rear bumper are also a part of the updated exterior styling. In addition to exterior styling, the company has stated that the MG Astor has also undergone chassis refinement to improve driving dynamics.

In addition to the new hybrid powertrain, the MG Astor also gets a comprehensive design overhaul.

2025 MG Astor: Interior refinements

In terms of the interior enhancements, details are still under wraps. However, MG has stated that the cabin of the updated Astor will use high-quality materials. It is expected that the MG Astor will get a dual-screen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster.

Other expected features of the updated MG Astor include power-adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera system, wireless charging, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with new functionalities.

Also watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV

2025 MG Astor: Market launch and competition

The updated MG Astor or the MG ZS is expected to launch in the European market in September 2023. While the Indian launch is expected somewhere in 2025. Just like the current model, the updated MG Astor will compete in the heavily crowded compact SUV segment with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and even new players like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM IST
