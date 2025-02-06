2025 MG Astor launched with sunroof, new features in mid variants, priced from 10 lakh

The 2025 MG Astor has been launched bringing revisions to its variant lineup. The compact SUV now comes with new features in the mid-level Shine and Select trims. MG says the updated Astor is the only offering in its segment with a panoramic sunroof under ₹12.5 lakh. However, the range continues to be available from ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

2025 MG Astor: Shine & Select variants get new features

The 2025 MG Astor Shine gets a panoramic sunroof and six speakers, while the updated Select variant now packs six airbags and new premium ivory leatherette seats. The Astor Shine is now priced at ₹12.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with the 1.5-litre petrol with the 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the Astor Select is priced at ₹13.82 lakh for the manual and ₹14.85 lakh for the CVT automatic.

The MG Astor is currently available with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options

There are no cosmetic changes to the Astor and the SUV continues to get a big grille at the front with the sweptback LED headlamps with DRLs and wraparound LED taillights. The SUV rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

2025 MG Astor Features

Other features on the 2025 MG Astor include ventilated seats in the front row, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, and an updated i-Smart 2.0 with over 80 connected features. Furthermore, the Astor comes equipped with voice recognition enabling voice commands, anti-theft alerts, digital key functionality, and more. The top variants come with Level 2 ADAS along with other active and passive safety features.

2025 MG Astor: Specifications

Powering the Astor is the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine while the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine is available with only an automatic transmission. The MG Astor range includes five variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Prices start at ₹10 lakh, going up to ₹17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG showcased the updated ZS HEV hybrid at the 2025 Auto Expo hinting at the model's arrival in India. While the model was only a showcase, the updated ZS HEV replaces the ZS (Astor in India) and could arrive in the country later. Meanwhile, MG is gearing up to introduce the Cyberster and M9 EVs next in a few weeks via their upcoming 'MG Select' premium dealerships.

