2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA: Here's what the newly unveiled, India-bound luxury sedan will feature

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest generation of the CLA, focusing on technology, sustainability, and updated powertrain options. The new CLA is positioned as the first model in a new family of vehicles, reflecting the brand’s evolving approach to mobility. Available in both electric and hybrid versions, the CLA combines performance with efficiency while integrating advanced digital and safety features. Here are five key aspects of the new model.

1 Exterior and interior The latest CLA adopts a modern design with smoother surfaces and aerodynamic styling. A key visual update is the illuminated front grille, featuring 142 LED stars. Star-shaped LED headlights and taillights further enhance its presence on the road. The overall shape remains sporty, with a sloping roofline that maintains the sedan’s coupe-like profile. Inside, the cabin follows a minimalist yet high-tech approach. The floating centre console and an optional MBUX Superscreen contribute to a streamlined design. New material options, such as open-pore wood and anodized finishes, provide a more premium feel. A panoramic sunroof, which is now standard on all models, enhances natural light and headroom. The use of leather-wrapped surfaces and a focus on soft-touch materials add to the cabin’s comfort.

2 Electric and hybrid powertrain options The CLA will be available with both fully electric and hybrid powertrains. The all-electric models feature an 85 kWh battery, with the CLA 250+ offering a WLTP range of up to 792 km. The CLA 350 4MATIC, with a 260 kW motor, is designed for higher performance. A two-speed gearbox at the rear axle optimizes acceleration in lower speeds and improves efficiency at highway speeds. Charging capabilities have also been improved, with the 800-volt system allowing for a rapid charge of 325 km in just 10 minutes. This reduces downtime for long-distance travel. For those preferring hybrid options, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce models with a 48-volt system later in the year. These hybrids will offer an electric-only driving mode for short distances, along with regenerative braking to improve overall efficiency.

3 Safety features The CLA comes equipped with a range of driver assistance systems aimed at improving safety and convenience. Standard features include DISTRONIC Distance Assist, which helps maintain safe following distances. The optional MB.DRIVE Assist package includes additional features such as Lane Change Assist and Steering Assist, which help with semi-autonomous driving functions. These features align with SAE Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, allowing the vehicle to assist the driver in certain situations while still requiring human oversight. Other safety features, such as collision avoidance and lane departure warnings, further enhance driving confidence.

4 New MB.OS and AI-enhanced MBUX system The CLA introduces Mercedes-Benz’s latest MB.OS operating system, which supports over-the-air updates and improved connectivity. This system integrates with the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, allowing the vehicle to receive software improvements without requiring a visit to the dealership. The sedan also debuts the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system, incorporating artificial intelligence from Microsoft and Google. This allows for more intuitive voice commands and personalized settings, adapting to user preferences over time. The MBUX Virtual Assistant, enhanced with AI, provides conversational interactions, assisting with navigation, entertainment and vehicle functions in a more natural manner.

5 Sustainable manufacturing Mercedes-Benz has made sustainability a priority with the new CLA, claiming a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions during its production compared to previous models. The materials used in the interior also reflect this shift with greater use of sustainable and recycled elements.

