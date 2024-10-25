HT Auto
2025 Mercedes Amg G 63 Makes Its Way To India. Here's How It's Different

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 makes its way to India. Here's how it's different

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM
  • Mercedes-AMG G 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that gets mild hybrid technology. It further gets design enhancemnets along with new tech.
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been launched in the Indian market at ₹3.60 crore ex-showroom before any options. 
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been launched in the Indian market at ₹3.60 crore ex-showroom before any options. 

The updated Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been launched in India at 3.60 crore, ex-showroom. Over the last four decades, the iconic off-roader has retained its instantly recognisable shape. However from time to time it has been updated with tech to keep it at the top of the game. With the new model, while the basic shape looks quite identical, there are few key changes that make it apart from the outgoing model.

(Also read: Mercedes-AMG G 63 launched at 3.60 crore. Check details)

Mercedes-AMG G 63: Design upgrades

Mercedes has made a few design changes to the G 63. It now comes with vertical slats for the grille just like the AMG cars. The radiator grille is finished in dark chrome and there are new colour choices on offer as well. Interestingly,The A-pillars have been subtly rounded, and a lip has been integrated into the windscreen, taking inspiration from the electric G-Class to enhance aerodynamics and reduce NVH levels.

At the rear, there's an optional carbon-fibre finished spare wheel cover, adding a touch of premium styling. The alloy wheels on the size now measure up to 22 inches.

Mercedes-AMG G63: Spec upgrades

Powering the 2025 G 63 is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been handcrafted. It puts out 576 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It also gets a 20 bhp of extra boost through the mild hybrid technology. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There are also paddle shifters on offer in case the driver wants to take manual control.

Also watch: Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV first look: What India’s most expensive electric car offers

Mercedes also offers Race Start which is essentially launch control. While using this functionality, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG G 63: Tech upgrades

The cabin of the updated Mercedes-AMG G 63 gets a major overhaul. The new model features the new-generation MBUX infotainment system, similar to the one found in the GLS facelift. The system includes a 12.3 inch infotainment touchscreen and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster.

Interestingly, the Mercedes G Wagon for the first time gets a touchscreen infotainment system. The system also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST

