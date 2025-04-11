2025 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Here are 5 reasons to buy the updated hatchback

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has long been a favorite among Indian car buyers, and with new updates and consistent sales performance, it continues to be a strong contender in the hatchback segment. Here are five key highlights that make the WagonR a standout choice:

1 Added safety Maruti Suzuki has taken a major step in improving safety by equipping the WagonR with six airbags. This update significantly boosts the car's safety quotient while making it more sensible for families and safety-conscious buyers. Combined with the Heartect platform and high tensile steel construction, the WagonR is built to offer better protection now in the event of a crash.

2 Bestseller hatchbaack The WagonR has been India’s top-selling car for four consecutive financial years—FY 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. With 1,98,451 units sold in the latest fiscal year alone and over 3.37 million units sold to date, it’s clear that the WagonR holds a special place in the hearts of Indian customers. Interestingly, one in every four WagonR owners comes back to buy it again, showing high levels of satisfaction and trust.

3 Multiple engine options Whether you’re looking for efficiency or performance, the WagonR offers something for everyone. It is available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 65 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre petrol engine delivering 88 bhp and 113 Nm, and a CNG variant that makes 56 bhp and 82 Nm. The petrol engines can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, while the CNG variant is offered with a manual gearbox only. Among these, the CNG powertrain has emerged as the most popular choice among buyers.

5 Known to be reliable Introduced over 25 years ago, the WagonR has remained relevant in a market where many of its original rivals—like the Tata Indica, Daewoo Matiz and Hyundai Santro—have been discontinued. Despite initial criticism for its boxy design, it won over customers with its roomy interior, fuel efficiency, and long-term reliability. Today, it thrives as one of India's most trusted and recognised nameplates.

