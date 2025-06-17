2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched, gets new features and 6 airbags

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹13.48 lakh ex-showroom for the Delta CNG variant, whereas the Zeta CNG trim costs ₹15.62 lakh ex-showroom. The updated model comes with new features and safety equipment as well.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: What's new?

For 2025, as standard there are six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ABS with EBD, front and rear disc brakes and more. Maruti is also offering hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

In terms of features, the 2025 Grand Vitara CNG is equipped with Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, Premium Sound System by Clarion~, Wireless Charging Dock, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Door Sunshades, R17 Alloy Wheels and tyre pressure monitoring system among others.

Other features on offer are a SmartPlay Pro+ Entertainment System with Wireless Connectivity and Steering Mounted Audio Controls. There is also reclining seats with 60:40 split, keyless entry with push button to start/stop the engine, auto folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect and more.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: Specs

The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine that is capable of producing 102 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 136 Nm. While running on CNG, the power drops to 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox only. The company is claiming a fuel economy of 26.6 km/kg.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The new 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a range of new convenience & safety alongside the introduction of 6 airbags as standard. Powered by our Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency, without compromising on its exhilarating SUV drive experience. We are confident that the new Grand Vitara S-CNG will continue to win the hearts of customers with its robust safety and commendable efficiency."

Grand Vitara becomes fastest-SUV to record 3 lakh sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently declared that it has sold more than 3,00,000 units of the Grand Vitara in the Indian market. This achievement was reached in merely 32 months, setting a record in the SUV category. The Strong Hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara were the primary contributors to the growth in FY24-25, showcasing a 43 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, the SUV is offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

