2025 Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched with 6 airbags and 6-seat layout

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2025 Eeco in the Indian market. With the update, the manufacturer has added safety equipment and has added more seating configuration options. Apart from this, the Eeco is also now OBD2 compliant. The prices start at ₹5.69 lakh ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the 7-seater variant of the Eeco. There are no changes to the 5-seater version of the Eeco. The company has also added two new 6-seater variants to the lineup that comes with interestingly come with captain seats.

The brand has also added 6 airbags along with anti-lock braking system, seatbelt reminders, electronic stability control and electronic brake distribution. There are also three-point seatbelts for all passengers which come with seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters.

The Eeco continues to be equipped with an 80 hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, but it has been revised to accommodate E20 fuel (comprising 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol) in line with the latest government regulations.

For those seeking maximum fuel efficiency, a 70 hp CNG variant is also offered. However, it is important to note that the CNG kit is exclusively available for the 5-seat versions, while the 6-seat Eeco models are only offered with the petrol engine. The claimed fuel efficiency of the petrol engine is 19.71 kmpl whereas the CNG version has a claimed fuel economy of 26.78 km/kg.

There are no cosmetic changes to the Eeco. So, it continues to come with rectangular headlamps with halogen bulbs. The tail lamps are still vertically oriented. The bumpers are still finished in black, and there are no wheel covers on offer.

The interior remains the same, with a three-spoke steering wheel with the same dashboard layout. However, the trim around the pillars and roof lines has been updated to accommodate airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco continues to come with an air conditioner, heater, sliding driver seat, illuminated hazard switch, 12-Volt accessory socket and dome lamp battery saver. There is also a digital driver display, cabin air filter, sunvisors, front cabin lamp and steering lock. There are rear parking sensors on offer as well.

