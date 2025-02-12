2025 Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with added safety but at additional cost

Maruti's hot-selling Celerio hatchback has been introduced with an updated kit in 2025. The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Celerio introduces key safety features that aim to improve passenger safety and comfort along with a price increase across most variants. Listed below are the key highlights of the hatchback:

1 Safety enhancments The new 2025 Celerio now gets six airbags as a standard feature across all variants up from the previous offering of two airbags standard. This enhancement aims to improve passenger safety. Additionally the new Celerio now gets three-point seatbelts for all passengers, front seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters, seatbelt reminders, reverse parking sensors, hill hold assist and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for better control in slippery conditions.

2 Prices hiked The base LXi variant of the Celerio comes at ₹5.64 lakh, ex-showroom. This is an increase of ₹27,500 from the previous price tag. The top-spec ZXI+ AMT of the Celerio now costs ₹7.37 (ex-showroom) which is higher by ₹32,500. The petrol VXI MT and CNG VXI MT Celerio is dearer by ₹16,000 whereas the VXI AMT will set you back ₹21,000 extra. Climbing the variant ladder, the ZXI MT and ZXI+ MT trims will cost ₹27,500 more. Most beneficially, the ZXi AMT prices will remain unchanged.

3 Engine and performance The engine on duty is the same K-Series, 1.0-litre, three cylinder unit which get petrol and CNG fuel options. The unit makes 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque on petrol mode and comes mated with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox options for transferring power to the wheels. On CNG mode this unit is capable of producing 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm of peak torque. However the CNG variants are only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox option.

5 Fuel effeciency Continuing its reputation for fuel efficiency, the new Celerio offers impressive mileage figures. The petrol manual variant delivers approximately 25.2 kmpl while the automatic version achieves around 26.7 kmpl. Those opting for the CNG variant will enjoy a fuel efficiency of 35.5 km per kg making it an economical choice for daily commutes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: