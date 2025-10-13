2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift: Which is the perfect variant for you?

The Mahindra Bolero Neo was recently updated with a facelift for the 2025 model year, and with it, the SUV carries multiple upgrades across the board for a refreshed appeal. This is the premium avatar of the Bolero SUV, retaining its ladder-frame rear-wheel drive dynamics but packaged with modern amenities for the more upmarket buyer. The Bolero Neo range starts at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and now spans five trims, N4, N8, N10, N10(O), and N11, each adding on new features and design elements.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variant-wise feature updates Feature Category N4 N8 N10 N10(O) N11 Ex-showroom Price ₹ 8.49 lakh ₹ 9.29 lakh ₹ 9.79 lakh ₹ 10.49 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh Seating 7-seats (Vinyl), Foldable 3rd Row 7-seats (Fabric), Foldable 2nd Row Height-adjustable driver seat, Front & 2nd-row armrests Leatherette Upholstery (Mocha Brown) Leatherette Upholstery (Lunar Grey), Advanced Seat Comfort Exterior Body-coloured bumpers, X-shape spare wheel cover, New grille, New colour – Concrete Grey Adds wheel arch cladding, Dual-tone ORVMs, New colour – Jeans Blue Static bending headlamps, DRLs, Fog lamps, R15 Silver Alloy Wheels Same as N10 + Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) New grille, Dual-tone paint, R16 Dark Metallic Grey Alloy wheels, New colours (Jeans Blue, Concrete Grey) Interior New Mocha Brown theme, fabric upholstery Vinyl Fabric Mocha Brown leatherette New Lunar Grey leatherette theme Infotainment & Connectivity 8.9 cm LCD cluster Music system (Bluetooth, USB, AUX), Steering-mounted controls 22.8 cm Touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, USB-C charging Same as N10 Same as N10(O) Features Power steering, Power windows (front & rear), Eco mode, Engine start-stop (micro hybrid), 12V socket Adds Remote key entry, Versa wheel Cruise control, Electrically adjustable ORVMs, Follow-me-home headlamps, Rear wiper & defogger Adds Multi-Terrain Technology RideFlo Tech, Rear camera, Android Auto & CarPlay, USB-C port Safety Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner braking control Same as N4 Adds ISOFIX child-seat mounts, Rear camera Same as N10 Same as N10(O) 2025 updates New grille, Concrete Grey colour, Mocha Brown theme, RideFlo Tech Advanced Seat Comfort, Jeans Blue colour R15 Silver Alloy Wheels, Rear camera, Android Auto & CarPlay, USB-C port Leatherette Upholstery (Mocha Brown) Dual-tone design, R16 alloys, Lunar Grey interior, Advanced Seat Comfort, RideFlo Tech

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: N4

At ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the N4 is the entry point to the 2025 Bolero Neo family, and it is as basic as it gets. This is for those who want a rugged, reliable, and spacious vehicle for tough roads and demanding tasks, but not much more than that. It wears the new front grille with horizontal slats and chrome elements and benefits from the new Mocha Brown interior theme with vinyl upholstery. The 7-seat layout with a folding third row is standard alongside features such as power steering, power windows, and a 12V charging outlet. The standard safety suite has been retained with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and corner braking control, and Mahindra has added its new RideFlo tech with upgraded suspension architecture.

N8:

At ₹9.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the N8 adds a layer of creature comforts over the N4. It is the more practical choice for families, with fabric upholstery, remote key entry, and upgraded seat cushioning. This variant also adds the new Jeans Blue exterior colour option, and with the addition of wheel arch cladding, dual-tone ORVMs, and Mahindra’s Versa wheel design, the Bolero Neo now feels more complete. It further features a Bluetooth, USB/AUX-enabled music player with steering-mounted controls.

While it’s a significant upgrade over the N4, it still feels quite basic by modern standards. Buyers continue to miss out on a touchscreen, alloy wheels, and key safety features such as a rear-view camera. If you want the tough build of the Bolero Neo, but with a few added amenities, this is the variant for you.

N10:

The N10, priced at ₹9.79 lakh (ex-showroom), is the perfect middle ground for buyers who do not want to compromise on modern features without crossing over to the top-end trims. It is set apart by its 15-inch silver alloys and comes with a rear-view camera, much needed for its big frame. Carrying over all features from the N8, it stands to be more liveable with a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, aside from features such as cruise control, follow-me-home headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and defogger, and ISOFIX mounts. With its height-adjustable driver’s seat and the added second-row centre armrest, the N10 is the most value-for-money variant in the lineup.

N10(O):

The N10(O) is listed at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is differentiated with Mahindra’s Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT). This adds a mechanically locking rear differential for improved off-road capabilities, making it a great choice for those who frequently venture off the beaten path. It carries over all the features from the N10, with the only other addition being the leatherette upholstery in Mocha Brown. If you’re not looking to take advantage of the added off-road potential, the significant jump in price might not be justified.

N11:

The N11 variant takes the top spot as the new range-topper in the 2025 Bolero Neo family, and for ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), you can have new dual-tone colour options and upgraded 16-inch alloys with a metallic grey finish that set it apart from the other trims. The cabin gets a new Lunar Grey theme with matching leatherette upholstery, bringing a more premium feel. While it is the top-spec variant, it continues to lack certain features that are becoming increasingly common in this segment, such as auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a more comprehensive safety suite. Still, it remains a compelling package for those who want to pay a premium for the most modern Bolero Neo.

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo is a comprehensive update, but its overall package remains a little dated. It misses out on some crucial features which are now commonplace in its segment rivals. That said, it continues to be a rugged, upmarket SUV that carries over the Bolero’s ladder-frame credentials in a premium shell. If you are looking to pick up the Bolero Neo for your upcoming purchase, look no further than the N10 variant. With its touchscreen infotainment, rear-view camera, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and cruise control, it is the most balanced offering that covers most of the essentials that buyers look for in this segment.

