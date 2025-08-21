2025 Lexus NX 350h: Check out 5 things that are new on the updated SUV

Lexus India has refreshed its popular luxury midsize SUV, the NX 350h, with a host of enhancements aimed at elevating comfort, safety, and driving pleasure. Already a strong contender in the premium SUV space, the updated model now offers improved refinement and sustainability, while continuing to reflect Lexus’ philosophy of Omotenashi, guest-first hospitality.

The NX remains a core model in Lexus India’s SUV lineup, complementing the RX and LX, which together saw a 45 per cent sales growth in the first half of 2025. With bookings for the new NX 350h now open, the model strengthens Lexus’ position in the growing Indian luxury SUV market, offering a balance of style, sustainability, and advanced comfort for discerning buyers.

Check out the five standout things updated on the new Lexus NX 350h: