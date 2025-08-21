2025 Lexus NX 350h: Check out 5 things that are new on the updated SUV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Lexus India has refreshed its popular luxury midsize SUV, the NX 350h, with a host of enhancements aimed at elevating comfort, safety, and driving pleasure. Already a strong contender in the premium SUV space, the updated model now offers improved refinement and sustainability, while continuing to reflect Lexus’ philosophy of Omotenashi, guest-first hospitality.
The NX remains a core model in Lexus India’s SUV lineup, complementing the RX and LX, which together saw a 45 per cent sales growth in the first half of 2025. With bookings for the new NX 350h now open, the model strengthens Lexus’ position in the growing Indian luxury SUV market, offering a balance of style, sustainability, and advanced comfort for discerning buyers.
Check out the five standout things updated on the new Lexus NX 350h:
The NX 350h is now quieter than before, thanks to additional noise-insulation felt materials in the rear cabin. This ensures passengers enjoy Lexus’ signature serene in-cabin experience, making long journeys more relaxing.
The SUV’s AC air filter has been upgraded with a thicker fabric on the clean-air side, capable of filtering finer particles for better indoor air quality. Lexus has also refined air circulation within the cabin to improve fuel economy, ensuring a balance between comfort and efficiency.
Driving dynamics receive a boost with the introduction of Uphill Assist Control. Integrated with the hybrid system, this feature regulates acceleration and deceleration based on road gradients, providing smoother uphill drives and better confidence across varied terrains.
The updated NX 350h lineup now comes with two fresh colour options. Buyers can choose Radiant Red on Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport trims, while White Nova is available across Exquisite, Luxury, and the adventure-oriented Overtrail grade.
The new NX 350h is E20 fuel compliant and offers an improved 20.26 kmpl (claimed) fuel efficiency. Lexus India is also backing the SUV with an industry-first 8-year/160,000 km vehicle warranty, along with flexible service packages under the Lexus Luxury Care program, providing peace of mind for buyers.
