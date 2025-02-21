2025 Kia Seltos launched at 11.13 lakh, variants re-jigged

2025 Kia Seltos has been launched in the Indian market. The revised Seltos now features eight additional variants, encompassing the Smartstream G1.5 and D1.5 CRDi VGT engine options. With these new additions, the Seltos is now offered in a total of 24 trims across various configurations. The pricing for the updated Seltos begins at ₹11.13 Lakhs for the HTE(O) variant and reaches up to ₹20.50 Lakhs for the X-Line model.

The HTE(O) variant, priced attractively at ₹11.13 lakh, boasts a range of features that should help in elevating your driving experience. It is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen that offers Bluetooth connectivity and comes connected to 6-speaker audio system and with a steering wheel featuring audio controls.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Kia Seltos X-Line: First Look

This variant also includes a Rearview Mirror (RVM) to improve visibility, along with a unique Connected Tail Lamp that reflects the stylish design of the HTK model. The combination of the Daytime Running Lamp and the Rear Combi LED and there is also an Auto Control Light. Furthermore, the illuminated power windows across all doors add a touch of convenience.

The HTK(O) variant, priced from ₹12.99 lakh, showcases a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and a rear wiper equipped with a washer as well as a defogger. Additionally, it includes cruise control, illuminated power windows across all doors, and a mood lamp that integrates sound to enhance the atmosphere. Kia has also added a smart key with a motion sensor.

Also Read : Kia reveals first look of EV4 electric hatch and sedan ahead of global debut

The HTK+(O) variant, priced from ₹14.39 lakh, significantly enhances the driving experience through its striking 17-inch alloy wheels and sophisticated EPB IVT, exclusively available with the Zbara Cover AT. The LED Headlamps, are complemented by a Turn Signal LED Sequence Light and LED Fog Lamps. The Glossy Black Radiator Grill, along with Auto Fold ORVMs and a functional Parcel Tray. Additional premium features encompass a Chrome Belt Line, an artificial leather knob, an enchanting mood lamp, and a Smart Key equipped with a Motion Sensor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: