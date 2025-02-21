HT Auto
2025 Kia Seltos Launched At 11.13 Lakh, Variants Re Jigged

2025 Kia Seltos launched at 11.13 lakh, variants re-jigged

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2025, 12:27 PM
  • 2025 Kia Seltos now gets three new variants. Prices now start at 11.13 lakh ex-showroom.
Kia Seltos is offered with two petrol engines and a diesel engine.
2025 Kia Seltos has been launched in the Indian market. The revised Seltos now features eight additional variants, encompassing the Smartstream G1.5 and D1.5 CRDi VGT engine options. With these new additions, the Seltos is now offered in a total of 24 trims across various configurations. The pricing for the updated Seltos begins at 11.13 Lakhs for the HTE(O) variant and reaches up to 20.50 Lakhs for the X-Line model.

The HTE(O) variant, priced attractively at 11.13 lakh, boasts a range of features that should help in elevating your driving experience. It is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen that offers Bluetooth connectivity and comes connected to 6-speaker audio system and with a steering wheel featuring audio controls.

This variant also includes a Rearview Mirror (RVM) to improve visibility, along with a unique Connected Tail Lamp that reflects the stylish design of the HTK model. The combination of the Daytime Running Lamp and the Rear Combi LED and there is also an Auto Control Light. Furthermore, the illuminated power windows across all doors add a touch of convenience.

The HTK(O) variant, priced from 12.99 lakh, showcases a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and a rear wiper equipped with a washer as well as a defogger. Additionally, it includes cruise control, illuminated power windows across all doors, and a mood lamp that integrates sound to enhance the atmosphere. Kia has also added a smart key with a motion sensor.

Also Read : Kia reveals first look of EV4 electric hatch and sedan ahead of global debut

The HTK+(O) variant, priced from 14.39 lakh, significantly enhances the driving experience through its striking 17-inch alloy wheels and sophisticated EPB IVT, exclusively available with the Zbara Cover AT. The LED Headlamps, are complemented by a Turn Signal LED Sequence Light and LED Fog Lamps. The Glossy Black Radiator Grill, along with Auto Fold ORVMs and a functional Parcel Tray. Additional premium features encompass a Chrome Belt Line, an artificial leather knob, an enchanting mood lamp, and a Smart Key equipped with a Motion Sensor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2025, 12:25 PM IST

