2025 Kia K4 pricing unveiled for US. Will it make it to india?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM
Kia has unveiled the pricing for the 2025 K4 sedan in the US market, with a starting price of $21,990 (approximately ₹18.45 lakh). Deliveries start i
2025 Kia K4
The 2025 Kia K4 will be available in the US market with a starting price of $21,990 (approximately ₹18.45 lakh), and it comes in five total variants.
The 2025 Kia K4 will be available in the US market with a starting price of $21,990 (approximately ₹18.45 lakh), and it comes in five total variants.

Pricing for the all-new 2025 Kia K4 has been unveiled for the US market, and the South Korean brand is expected to start deliveries of the sedan in September 2024. The K4 will be replacing Kia’s current entry-level sedan in the US, the Forte, with a starting price tag of $ 21,990 (approximately 18.45 lakh). With this new entry into its portfolio, Kia aims to bring a refined interior along with a host of tech features comparable to those of a mid-size sedan.

There are reportedly five variants of the Kia K4 that will be available, which are LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line, GT-Line Turbo. Kia has stated that deliveries for the GT-Line will commence in November 2024 and it is expected that the highest-spec GT-Line Turbo variant will be slotted for early next year. The GT-Line begins from $25,190 (approximately 21. 13 lakh) and the GT-Line is slotted in at $28,090 (approximately 23.57 lakh).

2025 Kia K4: Performance, interior, and safety highlights

Kia K4 interior
The crown jewel of the interior of the Kia K4 is the panoramic integrated digital display that is measured at 30 inches.
Kia K4 interior
The crown jewel of the interior of the Kia K4 is the panoramic integrated digital display that is measured at 30 inches. (Kia)

The 2025 Kia K4 will be powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can make 147 bhp and 179 Nm of torque and is mated to an iVT. Kia is offering a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine that comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and delivers 190 bhp and 264 Nm of torque. The GT-Line models are further exclusively provided with multi-link rear suspension that aims to increase lateral stiffness.

Also Read : Kia to launch new car on October 3. Will it be Carnival or EV9 electric SUV?

The crown jewel of the interior of the 2025 Kia K4 is the integrated digital instrumentation, a panoramic display that stretches all the way from the driver’s side AC vents to the centre console. Kia states that it is measured at 30 inches and it features the driver’s instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display that features Connected Car Navigation Cockpit and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Kia says that the 2025 K4 is further offered with the carmaker’s latest suite of ADAS features which include Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Avoidance, and Evasive Steering Assist. Alongside eight airbags, the Kia K4 can optionally be fitted with a 360-degree Surround View Monitor as well as a Blind-Spot View Monitor

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM IST

