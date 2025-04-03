2025 Kia Carens expected to launch in April. Here's what it can get

Kia Carens has emerged as a prominent player in the Indian passenger vehicle industry's MPV segment. The MPV that is under heavy competition from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga , Maruti Suzuki XL6 , Toyota Innova Crysta and others, is due for a mid-life facelift. Went up for sale in India in 2022, the Kia Carens is available for sale alongside the Seltos , Sonet and other Kia products in the country. The 2025 Kia Carens will be launched this month with a new look.

The 2025 Kia Carens is anticipated to get a plethora of design updates and an enhanced list of features. However, in terms of powertrain, it is expected to retain the same configuration as the present model. Following are the major expectations from 2025 Kia Carens.

2025 Kia Carens: Design

The 2025 Kia Carens is likely to feature a new front fascia. There would be new headlights, refreshed LED daytime running lights (DRL), and a revised front bumper, as seen in one of the earlier spy images of the MPV's test mule. Even with these changes, the overall shape and silhouette of the Carens would not change. Along with other refinements, it would feature redesigned alloy wheels and all-new LED taillights.

2025 Kia Carens: Features

Inside the cabin, the 2025 Kia Carens may see a significant overhaul. The interior of the 2025 Kia Carens is expected to be modified with a new center console and reworked air conditioning vents. Also, the fabric on the seats may be of a different color. A panoramic sunroof and two 12.3-inch digital screens from the new Kia Syros are anticipated for the Kia Carens.

It is anticipated that the Kia Carens will be equipped with electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, and six airbags as standard. Additionally, a full range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is also expected to be available, as well as a 360-degree camera.

2025 Kia Carens: Powertrain

It is likely that the Kia Carens facelift will stick with the current model's powertrain choices. The Carens is equipped with a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine. While the turbo-petrol motor can be paired with either a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed iMT, the naturally aspirated petrol engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Transmission options for the diesel engine include a six-speed automatic gearbox and a six-speed manual gearbox.

