2025 Jeep Meridian: Prices revealed for all variants

Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. At the time of the launch, prices of only manual transmission and 4x4 were unveiled. Now, the full price list of the SUV has been revealed. Jeep offers the Meridian in four variants with only the top-end variant being offered in 4x4 and automatic transmission only.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic tran

2025 Jeep Meridian: Variants

2025 Jeep Meridian is offered in four variants - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. Below is the variant-wise feature list.

Variant 4X2 MT 4x2 AT 4x4 AT Longitude ₹ 24.99 lakh ₹ 28.49 lakh Longitude Plus ₹ 27.50 lakh ₹ 30.49 lakh Limited (O) ₹ 30.49 lakh ₹ 34.49 lakh Overland ₹ 36.49 lakh ₹ 38.49 lakh

What are the specifications of the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

Jeep has not made any changes to the mechanicals of the Meridian. It continues to come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Is 4x4 available with the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

Yes, Jeep India is still offering the 2025 Meridian with a 4x4 drivetrain but it is available only with the top-spec Overland variant. It is worth mentioning that the Overland variant will be offered only with an automatic transmission.

What are the direct rivals of the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

The 2025 Jeep Meridian has to compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Fortuner.

