2025 Hyundai Venue to launch tomorrow: Expected price range and new features

Hyundai is preparing for what can be called one of the most crucial launches-the 2025 Venue. The compact SUV, which has been a consistent performer for the brand, gets a major upgrade in design and tech. Hyundai's next move is being closely watched by buyers and rivals alike, as the compact SUV segment has never seen such heat. The new Venue aims to strengthen its position against the Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet by blending premium styling with smarter tech and feature-rich variants.

How much will the 2025 Hyundai Venue cost?

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced between about ₹8 lakh at the base-end and up to ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom) for top trims. That represents a mild premium over the current version, which is listed between around ₹7.26 lakh and ₹12.46 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai appears set to organise the new model’s variants under the new HX-series nomenclature, trims named HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8 and HX10. These variant names span the entry-level to flagship trims, with HX2 expected as base, and HX10 likely reserved for top-spec features.

Each variant will come with subtly different engine or gearbox options, but the pricing range would likely reflect where the trim sits in the HX scale. So, HX2 might land closer to ₹8 lakh, while HX10 could climb near that ₹13 lakh ceiling.

Will the 2025 Hyundai Venue look radical?

The updated Venue isn’t just about new badges, its design has evolved. The front fascia is sharper, with a fresh grille design, new LED lighting signatures and a modernised bumper layout. The SUV also adopts Hyundai’s current styling cues, such as sleeker contours and possibly larger wheel options for higher variants. Internally, the dashboard gets cleaner lines, refined materials, and dual 12.3-inch screens in mid- to high-variants, giving a more premium touch. Colour-wise, the new Venue offers several exterior shades (six monotone plus two dual-tone variants) across trims.

These aesthetic changes feed into that modest price uptick customers aren’t just buying the old Venue again; they’re paying for visible upgrades in form and feel.

What are the features on offer with the 2025 Hyundai Venue?

The refreshed Venue will bring a richer feature list than before, especially in the mid and top trims. It gets a dual 12.3-inch displays (instrument cluster + infotainment), wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, improved safety gear including at least six airbags and Level-2 ADAS in higher variants. Comfort and convenience will include ventilated seats, an electric (or panoramic) sunroof, ambient lighting, multiple USB ports, and wireless charging, features that were once premium but are fast becoming expected in this segment.

Lower variants are expected to retain core essentials, while trims like HX7, HX8 and HX10 should pack the more advanced tech. This layering of equipment naturally moves pricing upward but helps justify the premium.

Does the 2025 Hyundai Venue get new engine options?

Under the hood, the 2025 Venue isn’t dramatically different, Hyundai appears to retain its tried and tested engines: 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, along with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (with manual or DCT options), and a 1.5-litre diesel option in select trims. What’s new is smarter gearbox pairing: for example, variants such as HX5 and HX10 may get diesel-automatic options for the first time, whereas earlier the diesel engine was manual-only.

Performance numbers are expected to stay in line with the current Venue engines, though refinement, driving feel or efficiency may improve marginally, enough to appeal to buyers expecting a smoother, better-tuned driving experience.

