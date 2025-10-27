2025 Hyundai Venue tech highlights revealed ahead of November 4 launch

The next-gen Hyundai Venue is gearing up for its official launch on November 4, 2025, marking the compact SUV’s most comprehensive update yet. Beyond cosmetic and safety upgrades, the new Venue focuses heavily on enhancing its tech suite. To this effect, the South Korean carmaker has now revealed the SUV’s complete suite of connected and infotainment features, led by the company’s advanced ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) system, which makes its India debut with this model. Building on Hyundai’s “Tech up, Go beyond" philosophy, the new Venue integrates next-generation software, hardware, and connectivity functions aimed at redefining in-cabin experiences in the sub-four-metre SUV space.

1. Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with dual panoramic displays

The interior of the second gen Hyundai Venue is complemented by a terrazzo-textured crash pad and a dual-tone theme in Dark Navy and Dove Grey.

The main highlight that occupants are first greeted with is the new ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) system, developed with NVIDIA computing architecture. The setup features a pair of 12.3-inch curved panoramic screens for infotainment and digital cluster stretching across the dashboard. This supports advanced onboard navigation, over-the-air updates, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with customisable layouts, improved graphics, and intuitive controls. This dual-display cockpit also enables features such as drive mode visuals and ADAS alerts.

2. OTA updates and 70 connected car functions

This is the first Venue to feature software-defined vehicle (SDV) capabilities via OTA updates for up to 20 vehicle controllers. This means that various systems can receive firmware updates remotely, reducing the need for workshop visits. The new Venue also incorporates 70 connected car features under Hyundai Bluelink, including remote engine start/stop, climate control, vehicle diagnostics, and geofencing.

3. Audio setup with JioSaavn App

The new Hyundai Venue treats its occupants to a premium eight-speaker sound system from Bose, tuned with a next-generation amplifier. This setup delivers enhanced audio clarity and bass response, aiming for a more immersive sound stage. Additionally, the infotainment is preloaded with the JioSaavn app, enabling direct access to music streaming without the need for smartphone pairing.

4. Creature comforts

The Venue brings an expanded set of creature comforts, offering ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, and a cooled glovebox. While the driver is treated to a 4-way electrically adjustable seat, rear passengers get dedicated AC vents and two-step reclining seats. The car supports multiple in-cabin voice recognition languages, including Hindi, English, Hinglish, Bengali, and Tamil, alongside over 400 embedded commands for controlling infotainment, navigation, and climate controls.

5. Surround View Monitor and Blind Spot View Monitor

The new Venue comes with Level 2 ADAS and a range of features including Surround View Monitor and Blind Spot View Monitor

The Surround View Monitor enables live visuals of adjacent lanes, while the Blind Spot View Monitor offers a 360-degree camera feed to assist in parking and manoeuvring tight spaces. These systems are further complemented by TPMS and parking sensors to help drivers stay alert on the go and ease driving in urban environments.

6. Voice commands and personalised interface

The new Venue’s ccNC supports over 400 embedded voice commands, allowing hands-free control of the sunroof, climate control, and navigation features, among others. While the older model relied on basic connected voice recognition, the 2025 version expands its range with multi-language support and contextual understanding, supporting languages such as Hindi, English, Hinglish, Bengali, and Tamil. The interface also offers customisable display themes, Classic, Modern, and Simple, allowing users to personalise the digital cluster layout.

