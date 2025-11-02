2025 Hyundai Venue SUV launch on November 4: Here are its 5 strongest rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has been fully revealed and is set to launch in India on November 4, 2025. The South Korean carmaker’s sub-compact offering will get a complete redesign for a broader on-road stance, as well as a more premium cabin with the dual-screen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit system and updated safety features underlined by the new Level-2 ADAS suite. It continues to offer the same powertrain options and will go up against a broad range of rivals from the likes of Tata , Skoda , Mahindra , Maruti Suzuki , and Kia . With bookings already open, interested buyers are eagerly waiting for the prices to drop. But before making the final decision, let’s take a look at the second-gen Venue’s main competition and what they bring to the table:

2025 Hyundai Venue: At a glance

Detail Specification Launch November 4, 2025 (Bookings open at ₹ 25,000) Variants HX2, HX4, HX6, HX10 Dimensions (L/W/H/WB) 3,995 mm / 1,800 mm / 1,665 mm / 2,520 mm Engines 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.5L diesel Gearbox 5MT, 6MT, iMT, 7DCT, AT Cabin & Tech Dual 12.3” displays, dual-zone AC, Bose audio, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof Safety 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, 360° camera, adaptive cruise Rivals Nexon, XUV 3XO, Syros, Kylaq, Brezza

The first-gen Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2018, and the current iteration brings a more extensive list of features. The 2025 Tata Nexon is priced between ₹7.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (86.7 bhp, 170 Nm) or a 1.5-litre diesel (83.3 bhp, 260 Nm), with 5 or 6-speed manual gearbox options, alongside a 6-speed AMT as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch option. The Nexon is equipped with 6 airbags, ESC, hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The latest update has brought a new 10.25-inch Harman infotainment, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, ventilated leatherette seats, and 9 JBL speakers with a subwoofer.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

The XUV 3XO replaced the XUV300 sub-compact SUV and is priced from ₹7.28 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had with three engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (109.4 bhp, 200 Nm), a 1.2-litre TGDi unit (128 bhp, 230 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel mill (115 bhp, 300 Nm). The petrol units can be equipped with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed TCA, while the diesel gets a 6-speed AMT.

Inside, the SUV comes with two 10.25-inch displays for the driver’s cluster and the infotainment with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. It is equipped with 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts, hill hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, and ESC, as well as Level-2 ADAS with a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor.

Kia Syros:

The Syros is the latest sub-compact SUV from the South Korean carmaker, slotted between the Sonet and the Seltos at starting price tag of ₹8.67 lakh (ex-showroom). It debuts Kia’s Design 2.0 philosophy and carries over the Sonet’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (118 bhp, 172 Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel mill (116 bhp, 250 Nm). The tech-rich crossover features a flat RV-style roofline while riding on 17-inch dual-tone alloys. Its cabin centres around a 30-inch panoramic dual-screen setup, combining two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and the cluster, as well as a 5-inch HVAC panel. Creature comforts include ventilated front and rear seats, sliding and reclining second-row seats, push-button start, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, twin USB-C ports, front parking sensors, and a panoramic sunroof.

Skoda Kylaq:

The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker’s latest subcompact challenger, listed at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.54 lakh. Debuting Skoda’s Modern-Solid design language, it gets split headlamps with LED treatment all around and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Driven by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed TCA, the Kylaq makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It features 6-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats and offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver is treated to an 8-inch digital cluster and the cabin gets an electric sunroof as well. The Skoda Kylaq features over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

The Brezza is Maruti Suzuki's best-selling small SUV, positioned as a value offering with low ownership costs. Priced from ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers both petrol and CNG variants. The 1.5-litre petrol (102 bhp, 137 Nm) comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed TCA, while the CNG unit (87 bhp, 122 Nm) is limited to the manual. The Brezza now features 6 airbags, ESP, a 360-degree camera and cruise control, among other safety features. It greets its occupants with an electric sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a driver's HUD, ambient lighting, wireless charging, auto climate control, and a cooled glove box.

2025 Hyundai Venue vs rivals: Spec-sheet breakdown Specification Hyundai Venue (2026) Tata Nexon (2025) Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Syros Skoda Kylaq Maruti Brezza Price ( ₹ ex-showroom) TBA 7.32–14.05 lakh From 7.28 lakh From 8.67 lakh From 7.54 lakh From 8.25 lakh Powertrain 1.2L (83 bhp), 1.0L (118 bhp), 1.5L (114 bhp) 1.2L (86.7 bhp), 1.5L (83.3 bhp) 1.2L (109–128 bhp), 1.5L (115 bhp) 1.0L (118 bhp), 1.5L (116 bhp) 1.0L (113 bhp) 1.5L (102 bhp), CNG (87 bhp) Torque (Nm) 114–250 170–260 200–300 172–250 178 122–137 Transmission 5MT, 6MT, iMT, 7DCT, AT 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCT 6MT, 6TCA, 6AMT 6MT, 7DCT, 6AT 6MT, 6TCA 5MT, 6AT Displays Dual 12.3” screens 10.25” infotainment Dual 10.25” screens 30” panoramic display 10.1” infotainment 9” infotainment + HUD Features Ventilated seats, Bose audio, dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof JBL audio, voice sunroof, ventilated seats Wireless AA/CarPlay, premium interior Ventilated front & rear seats, reclining rear Ventilated power seats, sunroof Wireless charging, ambient lighting Safety 6 airbags, ADAS L2, 360° cam 6 airbags, ESC 6 airbags, ADAS L2 6 airbags, 360° cam 6 airbags, ESC 6 airbags, ESP, 360° cam

