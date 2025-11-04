2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line unveiled with sportier design and improved tech

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line has been unveiled in India alongside the standard model, with bookings open for a token amount of ₹25,000. Built as the performance-focused version of the regular Venue, the new model marks a generational upgrade with a revised design, an upgraded tech suite, and advanced driver-assistance systems. The sporty sub-compact SUV is designed for younger enthusiasts and carries cosmetic upgrades, specially tuned components, and new features.

The sub-compact SUV will be offered in two trims, N6 and N10, and in a choice of five monotone and three dual-tone colour options, including Atlas White, Dragon Red, Hazel Blue, and Abyss Black, with contrast black roof options for select shades. Official pricing details will be available closer to the actual launch.

2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line: At a glance

Parameter Details Engine 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol Displacement 998 cc Power 120 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 172 Nm @ 1,500–4,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters Dimensions (L x W x H) 3995 x 1800 x 1665 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm Suspension (F/R) McPherson Strut / CTBA with coil springs Brakes (F/R) Disc / Disc (Red Calipers) Tyres 215/55 R17 Alloy (Diamond Cut, N-logo) Key Features N-Line body kit, dual exhausts, black-red cabin, 12.3” dual displays, Bose 8-speaker, Aroma Diffuser, ADAS L2 (21 features), OTA updates Colour Options 5 monotone, 3 dual-tone (incl. new Hazel Blue & Dragon Red)

2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line: Design details

The 2025 Venue N-Line puts on distinctive cosmetic elements, including a dark chrome grille, unique bumpers and red accents all around

The new-gen Venue N-Line puts on distinctive design elements to set it apart from the standard version. It wears a dark chrome front grille and gets exclusive bumpers for a more aggressive look. It is available in dual-tone colour options with red exterior accents, including a trim that stretches across the wheelbase. The car rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding and red brake calipers, while the rear end features an N-Line wing-type spoiler with an LED high-mounted stop lamp to highlight its sportier demeanour.

The cabin continues the N-Line treatment with a black-and-red interior theme, N-branded leather seats, and red contrast stitching across the upholstery. The steering wheel and gear lever are also N-Line exclusive, and the driver gets treated to metal pedals. The updated dashboard layout now centres on the new dual 12.3-inch displays, complemented by a Bose 8-speaker sound system and multi-colour ambient lighting. Hyundai has also added a smart aroma diffuser and support for over-the-air (OTA) updates for vehicle systems.

2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line: Powertrain

Power comes from the familiar 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. This motor can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters. The Venue N-Line also offers selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport) and varying traction control settings (Sand, Mud, Snow) on the steering wheel, while the exhaust has been tuned for a sportier sound profile.

2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line: Feature suite

The new Venue N-Line carries over all the interior upgrades from the regular model, including the new dual-screen ccNC setup

The new N-Line carries over the new-gen Venue’s ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit), developed with NVIDIA computing architecture. The setup centres on dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic screens for the infotainment and digital cluster, supporting navigation, OTA updates, and wireless smartphone connectivity with customisable layouts, improved UI, and intuitive controls. This dual-display cockpit further features drive mode themes and ADAS alerts.

Creature comforts include ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, a voice-enabled sunroof, and a cooled glovebox. The driver benefits from a 4-way electrically adjustable seat, while rear passengers get dedicated AC vents and two-step reclining seats.

2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line: Safety tech

The Venue N-Line offers a broad catalogue of safety tech, including a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor, EPB with auto-hold, and the new Level 2 ADAS with 21 features. The system offers adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision avoidance, among other functions. Hyundai says the Venue N Line also includes more than 40 standard safety features and a strengthened body shell.

Hyundai has no intention of letting go of its N-Line range, and with it, the South Korean carmaker is able to target driving enthusiasts who seek a sportier offering without having to step into the fully-fledged performance segment with higher-priced hot hatches or sedans. The 2025 Venue N-Line strengthens Hyundai’s footing in this niche market amid growing competition from brands offering sport-styled iterations of their own models.

