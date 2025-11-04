2025 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.89 lakh. Gets sharper design and more tech

Hyundai has launched the 2025 Venue, giving its compact SUV a timely refresh with updated features, a reworked cabin, and a cleaner, more mature design. The Venue continues to operate in one of India’s most tightly contested SUV segments, going head-to-head with the Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 . Prices for the updated Venue start at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹15.51 lakh for the top-spec variant. These are introductory prices valid till December 31, 2025.

The Venue remains a critical model for Hyundai's India portfolio, consistently among its best-sellers. It is the first model to be produced at the Pune facility and is the first of the upcoming 26 launches. While 7 lakh units have been sold so far, the new Venue will be exported to 30 countries. This update, however, is more an evolution than a revolution; it keeps the mechanicals familiar but adds depth through new tech, improved safety, and small but meaningful design refinements.

The new Venue marks the beginning of Hyundai Motor India's global roadmap for 2030. By 2030, the company aims to export 30 per cent of its total production and have a 15 per cent market share with a 1.5x revenue growth. The company aims to have 82 per cent of total sales coming from SUVs and MPVs.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise pricing and structure

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is sold in eight variants, HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8 and HX 10, each more equipment-laden and convenience-laden over the previous one. Prices start at ₹7.89 lakh for the entry-level HX 2 variant, while the mid-spec HX 6 will start at ₹10.42 lakh. The HX 10 trim peaks at ₹15.51 lakh. All prices are the introductory ex-showroom rates.

This new HX nomenclature replaces the older variant labels and brings the Venue in line with Hyundai’s latest naming strategy and is expected to be followed by other models such as the Creta and Exter.

Engine & Transmission HX2 HX4 HX5 HX6 HX6T HX7 HX8 HX10 1.2L Kappa MPi Petrol (MT) ₹ 7,89,900 ₹ 8,79,900 ₹ 9,14,900 ₹ 10,42,900 ₹ 10,70,400 – – – 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol (MT) ₹ 8,79,900 – ₹ 9,74,400 – – – – ₹ 11,80,700 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol (DCT) – – ₹ 10,66,900 ₹ 11,97,800 – – ₹ 12,84,700 ₹ 14,56,200 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel (MT) ₹ 9,69,900 – ₹ 10,63,900 – – ₹ 12,51,100 – – 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel (AT) – – – ₹ 11,58,400 – – – ₹ 15,51,100

2025 Hyundai Venue: Design

The 2025 Venue grows boxier with sharp creases and more pronounced fenders for a wider stance

The 2025 Venue looks completely different from its predecessor with its boxy design with sharp creases all round. The front grille now wears a darker, more cohesive finish, flanked by new LED projector headlamps and updated daytime running lights that give the SUV a stronger face. The bumper has been reshaped with bolder lines, lending the Venue a slightly wider and more planted appearance.

In profile, while the overall length has remained unchanged, the wheelbase has increased by 30mm. It further gets bold bulges around the wheel arches and a new alloy wheel design,larger on the higher trims. The rear now features connected LED tail-lamps stretching across the boot lid, a design element that’s become a modern Hyundai signature.

Inside, the Venue gets a more contemporary layout. The dual 12.3-inch screens dominate the dashboard, one handling infotainment duties and the other serving as the instrument cluster. The centre console looks tidier, air vents have been redesigned, and there’s wider use of soft-touch materials. Upholstery quality has improved too, with two-tone interior options reserved for higher variants to create a more spacious, premium feel.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Features

The new-gen Hyundai Venue features a revamped cabin that centres around a massive dual-screen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster

Hyundai has launched the 2025 Venue, giving its compact SUV a timely refresh with updated features, a reworked cabin, and a cleaner, more mature design. The Venue continues to operate in one of India’s most tightly contested SUV segments, going head-to-head with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300. Prices for the updated Venue start at ₹XX lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹XX lakh for the top-spec variant.

The Venue remains a critical model for Hyundai's India portfolio, consistently among its best-sellers. This update, however, is more an evolution than a revolution, it keeps the mechanicals familiar but adds depth through new tech, improved safety, and small but meaningful design refinements.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise pricing and structure

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is sold in eight variants, HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8 and HX10, each more equipment-laden and convenience-laden over the previous one. Prices start at ₹XX lakh for the entry-level HX2 variant, while the mid-spec HX6 will cost ₹XX lakh. The top-spec HX10 trim, with the turbo-petrol engine and all the features being offered, peaks at around ₹XX lakh (ex-showroom).

This new HX nomenclature replaces the older variant labels and brings the Venue in line with Hyundai’s latest naming strategy and is expected to be followed by other models such as the Creta and Exter.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Design

The 2025 Venue looks completely different from its predecessor with its boxy design with sharp creases all round. The front grille now wears a darker, more cohesive finish, flanked by new LED projector headlamps and updated daytime running lights that give the SUV a stronger face. The bumper has been reshaped with bolder lines, lending the Venue a slightly wider and more planted appearance.

In profile, while the overall length has remained unchanged, the wheelbase has increased by 30mm. It further gets bold bulges around the wheel arches and a new alloy wheel design,larger on the higher trims. The rear now features connected LED tail-lamps stretching across the boot lid, a design element that’s become a modern Hyundai signature.

Inside, the Venue gets a more contemporary layout. The dual 12.3-inch screens dominate the dashboard, one handling infotainment duties and the other serving as the instrument cluster. The centre console looks tidier, air vents have been redesigned, and there’s wider use of soft-touch materials. Upholstery quality has improved too, with two-tone interior options reserved for higher variants to create a more spacious, premium feel.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Features

Technology and safety sit at the centre of this update. The dual-screen setup is easily the highlight, offering sharper visuals and a smoother user interface. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, while voice commands and Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car suite are offered on higher trims.

Features such as ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging and a premium audio system are now part of the upper-tier variants. A single-pane sunroof and rear AC vents also make a return, reflecting Hyundai’s effort to strengthen its comfort quotient.

On the safety front, Hyundai has made six airbags standard across all variants, a key change in keeping with evolving buyer expectations. ABS, ESC, hill-assist control and a rear-view camera remain standard, while select variants introduce Level 2 ADAS technology. The inclusion of features such as forward-collision warning, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control brings the Venue closer to higher-segment SUVs in terms of safety technology.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Specs

Mechanically, the Venue stays true to its proven setup. The engine options remain familiar, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The power outputs are unchanged at around 83 bhp for the 1.2-litre, 120 bhp for the turbo-petrol, and 115 bhp for the diesel. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual for the 1.2-litre, 6-speed manual or iMT for the turbo-petrol, and a 7-speed DCT for automatic buyers. The diesel continues with a 6-speed manual, with an automatic option likely to follow later.

While there’s no overhaul in hardware, Hyundai says it has refined throttle response and NVH levels for a smoother drive. The Venue’s compact footprint and light steering continue to make it a natural fit for urban conditions, while suspension tweaks should marginally improve ride comfort on broken roads.

Specification Details Engine Options 1.2L Kappa MPi Petrol / 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol / 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel Displacement 1,197 cc / 998 cc / 1,493 cc Power Output 83 PS / 120 PS / 116 PS Torque 114.7 Nm / 172 Nm / 250 Nm Transmission Options 5-speed MT / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT / 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drive Type Front-wheel drive (FWD) Suspension (Front/Rear) McPherson Strut / Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) Brakes (Front/Rear) Disc / Drum (Disc for top trims) Tyres & Wheels 15–16-inch alloys (195–215 section) Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Seating Capacity 5 occupants Interior Theme Dual-tone Dark Navy & Dove Grey Infotainment & Display Dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic screens (Infotainment + Digital Cluster) Audio System Bose 8-speaker premium setup Connectivity Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, Hyundai Bluelink Comfort Features Ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 4-way powered driver’s seat, rear sunshades Safety 65+ safety features with 33 standard; 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, TPMS, Hill Assist ADAS Suite (Level 2) 16 functions incl. adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, front collision warning, 360° camera

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: