2025 Hyundai Creta launched with new varaints. Here's what they have to offer

The Hyundai Creta lineup was updated for the 2025 model year. With the new update, the company has now introduced two new variants in the lineup- EX(O) and SX Premium. Apart from the new variants, the carmaker has also added additional features to the top end SX(O) trim level. Apart from this, no other changes, either mechanical or designwise.

The Hyundai Creta was updated early last year in January. With the update, the Creta got all new looks and new features. Hyundai claims that it has sold over 12 lakh units of Creta since its launch in 2015. The current gen Creta comes with three powertrain choices and among them, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with a manual or a torque converter automatic. The most popular engine option is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit that is solely available with a dual-clutch transmission.

The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine churns out 114 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter auto. While the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol T-GDI mated to a seven speed DCT churns out 160 bhp with 253 Nm of torque. The new Creta starts at ₹11.11 lakh to ₹20.42 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. Here’s what the new trim levels get.

Hyundai Creta: EX(O) variant

Above the EX trim level sits the new Hyundai Creta EX(O), which is priced at ₹12.97 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol option and ₹14.56 lakh ex-showroom for the diesel. Meanwhile, the IVT petrol variant and the automatic transmission for the diesel engine of the variant have been priced at ₹14.37 lakh and ₹15.96 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new variant comes with a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lights for the cabin.

Hyundai Creta: SX Premium

The petrol manual variant of the Creta SX Premium starts at a price of ₹16.18 lakh, ex-showroom, and sits with the SX and the SX(O) variants. The IVT variant with a petrol engine is offered at a starting price of ₹17.68 lakh, ex-showroom. Creta SX Premium diesel starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹17.77 lakh, but this version is not offered with an automatic option for the diesel engine.

The Creta SX Premium provides ventilated front seats, an eight way power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, and leatherette seat-upholstery with scooped design.

Hyundai Creta: SX(O)

The Hyundai Creta SX (O) variant is equipped now with a rain sensor, a rear wireless charger, and scooped front seats. The Smart Key with a motion sensor was introduced with the S (O) variant and up, providing an additional layer of security. The SX(O) trim starts from ₹17.46 lakh for the petrol manual transmission and ₹18.92 lakh for the IVT option. The diesel inset for the SX(O) trim now begins at ₹19.05 lakh for the manual transmission and costs ₹20 lakh for the automatic. The turbo petrol DCT option has been priced at ₹20.19 lakh. All of these prices are ex-showroom.

