2025 Honda Jazz design leaked ahead of launch. Will it come to India?

Honda Fit, which was sold in India as the Honda Jazz , is all set to receive a facelift in its fourth-gen avatar for the Chinese market with a more dynamic, aggressive look. Produced under the GAC-Honda alliance, the face-lifted version will be introduced shortly, with leaked photos showing major cosmetic changes.

Honda Fit/Jazz: Design

The most visible makeover in the updated Honda Fit is in its front. It gets slimmer headlamps, a redesigned bumper with a bolder lower intake, and an angular nose treatment. All these changes imbue the hatchback with an aggressive look than its predecessor. Its overall form and profile remain decidedly familiar though, with only cosmetic changes like dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and normal door handles.

At the rear, the update is discreet—a plastic piece added to the rear bumper creates the illusion of a racing diffuser, and the taillamps are left alone. The facelifted Fit also lengthens slightly, measuring 4,196 mm.

Honda Fit/Jazz: Features

Although the cabin has not been officially disclosed, it will most likely add to the current model's robust feature list. These include an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen display, digital TFT instrument cluster, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and premium dual-tone leather finish. Features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and embedded navigation are also likely to carry forward.

The vehicle will also feature multi-function steering wheel, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and versatile, configurable seating configurations that have been a signature of the Fit.

On the safety side, Honda's Sensing suite will still be standard. This comprises driver-assist technologies like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, and lane-keeping assist—increasing its attractiveness for city commuters.

Honda Fit/Jazz: Specs and will it come to India?

Mechanically, the facelifted Honda Fit will retain its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission.

As for India, there’s currently no confirmation of a Jazz comeback. The fourth-gen Jazz, with its increased length, no longer benefits from sub-4-meter tax concessions. This could make it a tough sell in the premium hatchback segment. Instead, Honda’s focus for India is shifting towards SUVs and electric vehicles. Upcoming products include an Elevate-based EV expected by FY 2026-27 along with few other ICE SUVs.

