2025 BMW M5 Touring to break cover in US with hybrid power. Is India next?

The seventh-generation of the BMW M5 Touring is reportedly on its way to be unveiled later this month ahead of an early 2025 launch, and this is the wagon variant of the upcoming M5 sports sedan . Expected to be debuted alongside each other, the 2025 M5 Touring is expected to carry over much of the sedan’s features and highlights, such as adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

While there has been no word about a launch in India, BMW has confirmed that the 2025 M5 Touring will be available in the US, making it the country’s first M5 sports wagon. As it is expected to carry over a lot of the sedan’s features, the M5 Touring is expected to be priced similarly, between $1,20,000 (approximately ₹1.0 crore) and $1,60,000 (approximately ₹1.34 crore).

2025 BMW M5 Touring: What’s expected

While BMW itself has confirmed that the M5 Touring will receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain, it is expected to be the 4.4-litre V8 hybrid from the upcoming M5 sedan. (BMW)

In a press release dated April 4, BMW stated that the BMW M5 Touring will feature a hybrid powertrain, and it is expected that the sports wagon will take on the same power unit that is fitted into the upcoming M5 sedan. If it is so, the Touring will feature a 4.4-litre V8 that is coupled with an electric motor to generate 717 bhp of power and 1,000 Nm of torque. This power unit in the 2025 M5 sedan is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and can provide up to approximately 40.2 km of electric-only driving range.

Aside from the powertrain, the M5 Touring is expected to feature Adaptive M Suspension, Integral Active Steering, as well as the signature M-specific badging all around. Inside, BMW is expected to carry over the 14.9-inch infotainment display from the M5 sedan, along with the 12.3-inch digital cluster. Being a wagon that will be used for driving around larger groups of people, the M5 Touring is likely to be fitted with much of the same safety features from the sedan, such as the automated emergency braking system, blind-spot monitoring system, as well as adaptive cruise control with handsfree driving.

