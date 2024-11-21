2025 BMW M5 launched in India, priced at 1.99 crore. Check details

The German luxury carmaker, BMW India has launched its sports sedan, M5 in India. The 2025 BMW M5 is priced at ₹1.99 crore, ex-showroom and will find its way to India via completely built-up unit (CBU). The 2025 BMW M5 arrives underpinned by an all-new platform while the big highlight is the new plug-in hybrid V8 engine that brings 717 bhp on offer.

2025 BMW M5: Exterior

The design language of the 2025 BMW M5 is a lot more aggressive over the standard 5 Series. The bumpers have been beefed up with a lip spoiler at the front, while the sides have been redesigned for a more imposing look. The model is also wider by 76 mm at the front and 48 mm at the rear. The rear sports quad exhaust tips that give it an unmistakable look. The sedan rides on M light alloys with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear wrapped in high-performance tyres.

Also Read : 2024 BMW M340i launched in India with updates, priced at ₹74.90 lakh

2025 BMW M5: Engine

The 2025 BMW M5 retains the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which has now been electrified and comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Borrowing its hybrid setup from the flagship BMW XM, the M5's V8 produces 577 bhp, with an additional 196 bhp contributed by the electric motor. Together, the hybrid powertrain delivers 717 bhp and 1,001 Nm of peak torque. Power is fed to all four wheels through BMW's xDrive system, which maintains a rear-biased set up for a dynamic drive.

The introduction of the hybrid system has added 500 kg to the M5's weight which now weighs in at 2.4 tonnes. The 2025 BMW M5 can reach to 100 kmph from a stand still in a claimed 3.5 seconds, while the top speed has been electronically limited to 250 kmph. M Driver's package adds an option to push the top speed to a 305 kmph. The M5 also comes with an 18.6 kWh battery pack, which gives it a pure electric range of 67-69 km WLTP and an electric top speed of 140 kmph. The battery can be charged using a charger up to 7.4 kW.

Also watch: BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under ₹ 80 lakh

2025 BMW M5: Specs

At the back, a five-link axle features reinforced control arms, camber control arms and guide arms for improved stability. Up front, a double-wishbone axle is engineered with added rigidity and M5-specific hubs to handle the now increased power output with greater efficiency. The chassis gains additional strut tower bracing, underfloor reinforcement, and strengthened mounts for key components for better dynamics in handling. The standard BMW’s Adaptive M suspension includes electronically controlled dampers to which the driver can make precise adjustments for a tailored ride.

2025 BMW M5: Features

Inside, it offers M multifunction seats, a newly redesigned M leather steering wheel, and a high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system. The curved touchscreen infotainment display is powered by BMW Operating System 8.5, featuring QuickSelect navigation enhanced through cloud-based maps and augmented reality. Meanwhile, the M Drive Professional brings track-ready features such as an M Laptimer and Boost Control for optimal power delivery.

On the safety front, the M5 boasts an extensive range of technologies. Standard features include Parking Assistant Plus, complete with a Surround View Camera and Reversing Assistant. Standard features include Parking Assistant Plus, which comes with a Surround View Camera and Reversing Assistant, airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Enhanced semi-autonomous driving is attained through the optional Driving Assistant Professional, which includes features such as Active Cruise Control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, and Cross Traffic Warning.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: