2025 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase diesel prices announced, starts at 62 lakh

BMW has listed prices for the diesel variants of the refreshed 3 Series Long Wheelbase. The 2025 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase was launched with a petrol engine in February and is now available with a diesel powertrain. The refreshed 3 Series LWB diesel is available in two variants - 320Ld M Sport and 320Ld M Sport Pro - both priced at ₹62 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB: Powertrain

Powering the 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, diesel engine tuned for 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in seconds. The new diesel motor will be available alongside the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine already on sale.

The cabin gets a host of changes including the new curved screen, ADAS suite, multi-zone climate control, and more

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB: What’s New?

The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB arrived with a host of upgrades including more features, more tech, and a new name. BMW dropped the Gran Limousine moniker on the sedan in favour of ‘Long Wheelbase’. There are no major visual tweaks and continues to get the same kidney grille and bumpers. The updated 3 Series LWB gets an aluminium satin finish on the exterior and a gloss black rear diffuser. There are five new metallic paint options - Arctic Race Blue, M Carbon Black, Mineral White, and Skyscraper Grey. The Portimao Blue has now been discontinued. The wheelbase is longer than the standard version at 2961 mm offering more legroom in the second row.

The new BMW 3 Series drops the 'Gran Limousine' moniker for 'Long Wheelbase'

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB: Features

On the feature front, the new 3 Series Long Wheelbase comes with a curved 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, an ADAS suite with Blind Spot Detection, lane changes, front collisions, and rear collisions. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and a multi-zone climate control unit.

