2025 Audi RS3 unveiled with style and chassis upgrades

The 2025 Audi RS3 has been brought out of the covers as part of a mid-life upgrade, and while the German carmaker has not made changes to the powertrain, the car’s handling dynamics and exterior styling have been turned up by several notches. Available in Sportback and Sedan models, the 2025 Audi RS3 is scheduled to be rolled out to dealerships from October 2025 while buyers are able to set orders from the end of August. The 2025 RS3 will be priced at 66,000 euros (approximately ₹61.25 lakh) in Germany for the Sportback model, and 3,000 euros (approximately ₹2.78 lakh) more for the Sedan variant.

With the 2025 update, Audi aimed to enhance not only the visual dynamics, but also the overall feel of the car. To that end, the RS3 is slated to gain heavily from a series of styling enhancements as well as upgrades to the chassis and suspension components. In spite of the lack of powertrain updates, the 2025 Audi RS3 has clocked in a new fastest lap record at the Nurburgring for the compact car segment. The update brings in new standard tyres, a refreshed exterior, and a newly-optimised chassis setup to the RS3.

2025 Audi RS3: Does newer mean better?

The 2025 Audi RS3 gets an updated rear fascia with new taillight graphics, vertical side reflectors, and new tailpipes.

Up front, the 2025 Audi RS3 receives an updated front grille with a new frame and gets new air intakes with an aggressive front grille. The LED DRLs look sharper and more intricate, with 24 LED elements displaying a chequered flag design, and drivers can switch between three given designs. The rear fascia is treated with new vertical side reflectors and an aggressive rear diffuser with a red reflector in the centre. The exhaust comes with a new design as well, with oval tailpipes and black frames.

With the 2025 update, the Audi RS3 receives an expanded colour palette with the addition of Ascari Blue, Progressive Red, and the matte Daytona Gray. The car is available with matte black 19-inch aluminium wheels but Audi additionally offers a second design that can be finished in matt dark gray or in glossy metallic black.

Audi further offers a carbon and high-gloss black package that accentuates the front air intakes, the side skirts and the diffuser blade. The cabin of the Audi RS3 can be fitted with optional RS bucket seats and the steering wheel can be finished in Dinamica fabric. The interior is graced with new ambient lighting and the seats can be finished in Nappa leather with honeycomb contrast stitching.

The 2025 Audi RS3 is fitted with the 2.5-litre TFSI engine from the outgoing generation and features tweaked chassis setup that has been optimised for better cornering and a more agile feel.

The 2025 RS3 carries over the same 2.5-litre engine from the outgoing generation. This unit is a turbocharged five-cylinder engine that makes 394 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It can go from zero to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and is capable of a top speed of 290 kmph.

Audi states that components such as the ESC, the torque splitter, and the adaptive dampers have been subjected to further fine-tuning. This has reportedly resulted in a sharper response, making the RS3 more agile than ever before. The carmaker further claims that adjustments to the brake torque vectoring has resulted in reduced understeer at corner entries, alongside increased oversteer potential.

