2025 Audi RS3 unveiled with style and chassis upgrades

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 07:58 AM
The 2025 Audi RS3 features enhanced styling with new chassis and suspension upgrades, and maintains its 2.5-litre turbocharged engine.
2025 Audi RS3
The updated iteration of the Audi RS3 performance sedan has been unveiled globally. The performance-focused luxury sedan comes with an array of design and feature upgrades, which make it more appealing. The automaker hopes the updates across the exterior and inside the cabin of the new Audi RS3 will further increase its appeal to consumers after setting a lap record for the fastest luxury compact car around the Nürburgring.
The updated iteration of Audi RS3 performance sedan comes with a redesigned front grille that is flanked by smarter-looking matrix LED headlights featuring selectable daytime running light patterns. The matrix LED is a signature technology used across the sedans and SUVs of the German luxury car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group.
The new Audi RS3 gets a diamond pattern on the single-frame grille, which is repeated on the updated air intakes, which have vertical black blades. For a more aggressive stance, it gets three openings above the front splitter, giving the illusion of a wider car. The German luxury car manufacturer claims the new design is reminiscent of the 1987 Quattro S1 Pikes Peak.
At the rear, the taillights have new graphics while the bumper now hosts two side vertical reflectors, plus a third reflector bisecting the diffuser. Elsewhere, the familiar Kyalami Green and Kemora Grey body colours are joined by the metallic Ascari Blue and Progressive Red. For the first time, Audi offers the RS3 in Daytona Gray with a matte finish. The grille and diffuser mentioned earlier always come in black, be it high-gloss or a more subdued matte look. 
Inside the cabin, the Audi RS3 received optional carbon bucket front seats just like the BMW M2. These combine Nappa leather for the side bolsters with microfiber for the centres and a matte carbon rear. The regular sports seats come wrapped in Nappa leather. The steering wheel now comes with flat top and bottom sections. It gets a red 12 o'clock mark and quick-select buttons. Audi has also given the paddle shifter a flatter design.
The new Audi RS3 retains the powertrain. It comes with five cylinders but without any extra oomph. The 2.5 TFSI petrol engine continues to produce 389 bhp power.
The 2025 Audi RS3 has been unveiled in the Sportback and Sedan models and it will come with a refreshed, sportier look alongside better cornering performance. (Audi MediaCenter)
The 2025 Audi RS3 has been brought out of the covers as part of a mid-life upgrade, and while the German carmaker has not made changes to the powertrain, the car’s handling dynamics and exterior styling have been turned up by several notches. Available in Sportback and Sedan models, the 2025 Audi RS3 is scheduled to be rolled out to dealerships from October 2025 while buyers are able to set orders from the end of August. The 2025 RS3 will be priced at 66,000 euros (approximately 61.25 lakh) in Germany for the Sportback model, and 3,000 euros (approximately 2.78 lakh) more for the Sedan variant.

With the 2025 update, Audi aimed to enhance not only the visual dynamics, but also the overall feel of the car. To that end, the RS3 is slated to gain heavily from a series of styling enhancements as well as upgrades to the chassis and suspension components. In spite of the lack of powertrain updates, the 2025 Audi RS3 has clocked in a new fastest lap record at the Nurburgring for the compact car segment. The update brings in new standard tyres, a refreshed exterior, and a newly-optimised chassis setup to the RS3.

2025 Audi RS3: Does newer mean better?

2025 Audi RS3 design
The 2025 Audi RS3 gets an updated rear fascia with new taillight graphics, vertical side reflectors, and new tailpipes. (Audi MediaCenter)
2025 Audi RS3 design
The 2025 Audi RS3 gets an updated rear fascia with new taillight graphics, vertical side reflectors, and new tailpipes. (Audi MediaCenter)

Up front, the 2025 Audi RS3 receives an updated front grille with a new frame and gets new air intakes with an aggressive front grille. The LED DRLs look sharper and more intricate, with 24 LED elements displaying a chequered flag design, and drivers can switch between three given designs. The rear fascia is treated with new vertical side reflectors and an aggressive rear diffuser with a red reflector in the centre. The exhaust comes with a new design as well, with oval tailpipes and black frames.

Also Read : Audi Q8 facelift bookings open ahead of August 22 launch

With the 2025 update, the Audi RS3 receives an expanded colour palette with the addition of Ascari Blue, Progressive Red, and the matte Daytona Gray. The car is available with matte black 19-inch aluminium wheels but Audi additionally offers a second design that can be finished in matt dark gray or in glossy metallic black.

Also Read : 2024 Audi A6 breaks cover, goes all electric for the first time. Check details

Audi further offers a carbon and high-gloss black package that accentuates the front air intakes, the side skirts and the diffuser blade. The cabin of the Audi RS3 can be fitted with optional RS bucket seats and the steering wheel can be finished in Dinamica fabric. The interior is graced with new ambient lighting and the seats can be finished in Nappa leather with honeycomb contrast stitching.

2025 Audi RS3 front
The 2025 Audi RS3 is fitted with the 2.5-litre TFSI engine from the outgoing generation and features tweaked chassis setup that has been optimised for better cornering and a more agile feel. (Audi MediaCentre)
2025 Audi RS3 front
The 2025 Audi RS3 is fitted with the 2.5-litre TFSI engine from the outgoing generation and features tweaked chassis setup that has been optimised for better cornering and a more agile feel. (Audi MediaCentre)

The 2025 RS3 carries over the same 2.5-litre engine from the outgoing generation. This unit is a turbocharged five-cylinder engine that makes 394 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It can go from zero to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and is capable of a top speed of 290 kmph.

Audi states that components such as the ESC, the torque splitter, and the adaptive dampers have been subjected to further fine-tuning. This has reportedly resulted in a sharper response, making the RS3 more agile than ever before. The carmaker further claims that adjustments to the brake torque vectoring has resulted in reduced understeer at corner entries, alongside increased oversteer potential.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 07:58 AM IST
TAGS: Audi RS3

