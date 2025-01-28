2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance bookings open at 5 lakh. Check details

2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance bookings have commenced at ₹5 lakh. The performance version of Audi 's flagship SUV which was showcased in India in June 2024 is set to be launched on February 17. While globally, there are two trim levels on offer with the Audi RS Q8 - Standard and Performance, India will only get the Performance trim level.

The 2025 Audi RS Q8 continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 591 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The Performance variant makes about 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque as against the standard RS Q8. Additionally, a 48V mild-hybrid system also aids in improving acceleration. Combined altogether, this tune allows the RS Q8 Performance to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 305 kmph.

2025 Audi RS Q8: Design

The 2025 Audi RS Q8 features a bolder design than the standard Q8. Notable updates include a new black grille with a 3D honeycomb pattern, carbon fibre elements on the front lip and air vents. LED Matrix headlights and OLED tail lights have also been introduced for better visibility. The SUV comes fitted with 22-inch alloy wheels as standard and 23-inch wheels may also be available as an option.

2025 Audi RS Q8: Cabin and features

The cabin of the 2025 Audi RS Q8 gets a driver centric design language. It comes with Sport Seats Plus which offer added support and comfort along with Race-Tex upholstery. The dual-screen centre console provides easy access to the vehicle's RS drive modes, and the four-zone climate control ensures a comfortable cabin environment.

The 2025 RS Q8 also includes several performance features to improve handling and stability. Active roll stabilization, all-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and a Quattro sport differential all work together to reduce body roll and understeer.

The 2025 Audi RS Q8 is expected to be priced at ₹2 crore, ex-showroom, given the upgrades it gets. Upon launch the RS Q8 Performance will rival high-performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus S and Porsche Cayenne GTS.

