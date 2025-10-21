2025 Audi Q3 scores 5 stars at Euro NCAP

The 2025 Audi Q3, slated to arrive in Indian markets soon, has secured a full 5-star safety rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests. The new-generation Audi Q3 SUV is expected to launch in India next year. In the tests, the SUV demonstrated strong occupant protection across multiple impact scenarios. Although the coupe-inspired Sportback version wasn’t tested separately, it is expected to achieve similar results due to its identical safety structure.

What were the highlights of the crash test results?

During the frontal offset test, the Q3’s passenger compartment remained stable. It offers good protection to the knees and femurs of both front occupants. Audi’s design ensured consistent safety for passengers of varying sizes and seating positions.

However, in the full-width rigid barrier test, chest protection was rated as marginal, and a phenomenon known as “submarining" was observed, where the driver dummy’s pelvis slipped under the seatbelt. Despite this, the model performed impressively in side-impact evaluations, scoring maximum points for protection of all critical body regions.

The 2025 Audi Q3 performed well, scoring a full 5-star score in the testing.

How did it perform in rear-end and side impacts?

The Q3 showed strong resilience during both the side barrier and side pole tests. The SUV’s seats and headrests were also found to provide good whiplash protection in the event of a rear-end collision, further strengthening its safety credentials.

What safety technologies were included in the test car?

The tested Q3 was equipped with Audi’s latest safety features, including an eCall emergency system that automatically contacts emergency services after a crash. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as autonomous emergency braking and lane support, also met Euro NCAP’s performance standards.

How did it score across safety categories?

Adult Occupant Protection: 87 per cent (35 points)

Child Occupant Protection: 86 per cent (42.5 points)

Vulnerable Road Users (Pedestrians/Cyclists): 80 per cent (51 points)

These scores reflect well-rounded performance across both occupant and pedestrian safety parameters.

What to expect when the Q3 arrives in India?

The third-generation Audi Q3 will mark several firsts for the brand in India, offering Matrix LED and OLED lighting technology along with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. With its upgraded safety and tech package, the SUV will compete against premium rivals like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

