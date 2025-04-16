2025 Audi A6 breaks cover globally. Check out features, engine and specifications

Audi has officially unveiled the new A6 Sedan, its premium executive sedan that brings sportiness and elegance together with modern technology. The new Audi A6 comes packing a fresh design language, hybrid powertrains and a fully digital user experience.

This is the sixth iteration of the A6 sedan and this time it shares its platform with the A5 sedan, being built on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. In India, the A6 rivals executive sedans like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5 Series.

2025 Audi A6: Design

The new A6 Sedan’s design is a clear evolution of Audi’s signature style – sleek, functional, and performance-oriented. At the front, a large single-frame grille positioned low and flanked by sleek headlights projects a bold presence. The aerodynamics are significantly improved thanks to optimised air curtains and a front spoiler that reduces lift at the front axle.

The elongated rear end enhances the car's stature, while sharp creases, precise LED lighting, and a full-width light strip give the A6 a commanding presence. The rear notchback design, including a sculpted tailgate and diffuser, optimises airflow and improves driving dynamics.

2025 Audi A6: Powertrain and performance

The A6 comes equipped with Audi’s MHEV plus mild-hybrid technology across both petrol and diesel variants. Options include a 2.0 TDI engine producing 201 bhp and a more powerful 3.0 TFSI V6 generating 362 bhp. The mild-hybrid system not only improves fuel efficiency but also provides an extra torque boost of up to 230 Nm and 23.6 bhp when accelerating or overtaking.

At low speeds, the A6 can operate in pure electric mode, including during parking and slow traffic. The regenerative braking system recovers up to 33.5 bhp during deceleration, thanks to an advanced electrohydraulic braking system that switches seamlessly between regenerative and friction braking.

2025 Audi A6: Suspension and handling

A major highlight is the optional adaptive air suspension, which adjusts body height based on drive modes and speed, reducing drag and enhancing comfort. In dynamic mode, the ride height is lowered by up to 30 mm for a sportier stance.

Additionally, the available all-wheel steering system improves low-speed manoeuvrability by turning the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front, while enhancing stability at high speeds by steering them in the same direction.

2025 Audi A6: Interior and features

Inside, the A6 Sedan is a technological tour de force. The infotainment system is now powered by Android Automotive OS, with over-the-air updates and integrated third-party apps like Spotify and YouTube accessible directly through the Audi MMI interface. A smartphone is no longer needed to run most apps.

Touchscreen and voice controls are more intuitive than ever, with the Audi assistant learning user preferences and using internet-based data to respond to queries. Through a built-in integration with ChatGPT, the assistant can answer a wide range of user questions using natural speech prompts.

2025 Audi A6: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Standard across all variants is the comprehensive “driving and parking" assistance package, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, park assist plus, cross-traffic assist, and more. Audi has also introduced an optional Adaptive Driving Assistant Plus, which uses sensors, HD maps, and cloud-based swarm data to optimise navigation, lane guidance, and speed control – even in stop-and-go traffic.

2025 Audi A6: Practicality

Despite its sporty focus, the new A6 doesn’t compromise on practicality. The luggage compartment offers up to 492 litres of space, enough for two large suitcases side by side. Rear seats fold in a 40:20:40 split for added versatility. An optional hands-free tailgate, complete with a foot-gesture kick sensor, adds to everyday convenience.

2025 Audi A6: Pricing and India availability

The new Audi A6 Sedan will be manufactured at Audi’s Neckarsulm plant and is set for a global rollout. Pricing for the entry-level TFSI variant starts at €55,500 (approx ₹53.5 lakh) in the International markets.

However, there is no word from the car maker about the pricing of the new A6 in India at the moment. We expect the A6 to be offered in India by 2026.

