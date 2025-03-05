2025 Audi A6 Avant breaks cover, gets a range of petrol and diesel engines. Check details

The 2025 Audi A6 Avant has officially been revealed. The sedan version of the popular nameplate will be revealed later in the year. It will continue to challenge the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes E-Class . Interestingly, while initially set for a name change to A7, the German automaker opted to retain the A6 moniker for its petrol and diesel-powered models, distinguishing them from the upcoming A6 e-tron EV lineup.

2025 Audi A6 Avant: Design

The 2025 Audi A6 gets a modern design, drawing inspiration from recent Audi models. It has smoother surfaces and subtler air intakes with a large light bar spanning the rear of the car. High-end variants have matrix LED headlights with 48 LED segments and digital OLED tail-lights that can show warning symbols to cars behind.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi A6 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65.72 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi RS5 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.13 Cr Compare View Offers Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 66.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi A4 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 46.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q3 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 44.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q7 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 88.66 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched in India with more power, priced at ₹2.49 crore

The more aggressive S Line variants come with pronounced bumpers and blacked-out badges. The alloy wheel choices range from 18 to 21 inches. In terms of dimensions, the new A6 stretches from 4,990 to 1,880 mm in length and width, respectively; thus, it is longer than its predecessor by a modest margin, enhancing aerodynamics and presence on the road.

2025 Audi A6 Avant: Cabin and tech

The cabin of the A6 incorporates an advanced cockpit, with three screens - an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment, with an optional 10.9-inch screen for passenger use. Running on Android Automotive OS, the unit passenger screen supports the downloading of apps and over-the-air updates, with familiar offerings like Spotify and YouTube.

Meanwhile, the central infotainment system includes ChatGPT functionality for voice commands, and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Highlights of the cabin also include a panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency, ambient lighting that can be tailored to customer specifications, and a choice of upholstery materials ranging from high-end recycled microfibers to leather. Standard features include premium Bang & Olufsen sound systems, four-zone climate control, and soft-close doors.

Also Read : Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India

2025 Audi A6 Avant: Specs and hardware

The new Audi A6 features a range of petrol and diesel engines, including a 201 bhp 2.0-liter turbo-petrol inline four-cylinder with a torque output of 340 Nm, a 362 bhp 3.0-liter turbo-petrol V6 producing a torque output of 550 Nm, and a 201 bhp 2.0-liter turbo-diesel inline four-cylinder producing a torque output of 400 Nm. Certain variants feature the mild-hybrid plus system from Audi that allows limited driving in EV mode. The V6 variant gets quattro all-wheel drive as standard while for the diesel variant, it is an optional extra.

Suspension options include standard coil springs, sport-tuned springs, and adaptive air suspension, which allows you to raise or lower the ride height as desired. Other performance-related features include a sport differential that directs power to the rear wheels, rear-wheel steering, and advanced torque vectoring that ensures improved handling and comfort.

2025 Audi A6 Avant: Launch

The 2025 Audi A6 Avant is already available for order in Europe, with first deliveries expected in May. While Audi has yet to confirm the model’s arrival in India, it is unlikely that the A6 Avant will make its way to India. Rather the sedan version of the premium model will be slated for India launch.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: