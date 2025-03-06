Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish To Launch In India Soon. Here's What It Gets

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish to launch in India soon. Here's what it gets

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Mar 2025, 20:20 PM
Follow us on:
  • Powering the 2025 Vanquish is a potent 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that churns out 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.
2025 Aston Martin Vanquish gets powered by a 5.2-litre V12 engine.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is all set to launch in India on March 22. The new grand tourer is the latest halo car from the British luxury automobile manufacturer redefining grand touring with a mix of state-of-the-art design, finer craftsmanship and high-performance engineering. Here are the five key highlights of the upcoming Aston Martin Vanquish.

1Design

The 2025 Vanquish introduces a new, daring design language that prioritises a wide stance, flowing curves and a stretched wheelbase for an even more aggressive yet refined profile. Drawing on Aston Martin's racing heritage, the vehicle boasts F1-inspired thermos louvres on the flared bonnet, a Kamm Tail for aerodynamic performance, and a panoramic glass roof—a first for an Aston Martin V12 model. The vaned grille has also been expanded to improve engine cooling, while the Matrix LED headlights introduce a new light signature for the brand.

2Cabin

The cabin of the Vanquish maintains Aston Martin's reputation for exceptional craftsmanship with a two-seat design that provides an immersive driving experience. The interior boasts a horizontal center console to provide greater space and clarity, while a combination of high-end materials, such as hand-stitched leather and machined metal finishes, creates a sense of luxury. The 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display and touchscreen infotainment system coexist seamlessly with solid metal rotary dials and physical switches, reconciling technology with tactile functionality.

3Features

The Vanquish comes with Aston Martin's next-generation infotainment system, which has been completely in-house designed. It has a 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen with full online connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and has 3D navigation with real-time traffic information and dynamic route planning. The Aston Martin mobile app allows owners to communicate with their car, with remote monitoring, location tracking, and over-the-air updates available.

4Exclusivity

As the marquee grand tourer of Aston Martin, the 2025 Vanquish provides high levels of customisation courtesy of Q by Aston Martin personalisation service. Owners can personalise everything from one-off interior materials to bespoke exterior finishes, providing a genuinely distinctive ownership experience. The vehicle also features a luxury 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system as standard, which produces an immersive sound to complement the Vanquish's exhilarating driving dynamics.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Aston Martin Vanquish
Engine Icon5203 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.50 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Aston Martin DB11
Engine Icon5198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.29 Cr
Compare View Offers
Aston Martin DB12
Engine Icon5198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.59 Cr
Compare View Offers
Aston Martin Vantage
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.99 Cr
Compare View Offers
Ferrari 812
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.20 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2025, 20:20 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS