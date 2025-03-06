2025 Aston Martin Vanquish to launch in India soon. Here's what it gets

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is all set to launch in India on March 22. The new grand tourer is the latest halo car from the British luxury automobile manufacturer redefining grand touring with a mix of state-of-the-art design, finer craftsmanship and high-performance engineering. Here are the five key highlights of the upcoming Aston Martin Vanquish.

1 Design The 2025 Vanquish introduces a new, daring design language that prioritises a wide stance, flowing curves and a stretched wheelbase for an even more aggressive yet refined profile. Drawing on Aston Martin's racing heritage, the vehicle boasts F1-inspired thermos louvres on the flared bonnet, a Kamm Tail for aerodynamic performance, and a panoramic glass roof—a first for an Aston Martin V12 model. The vaned grille has also been expanded to improve engine cooling, while the Matrix LED headlights introduce a new light signature for the brand.

2 Cabin The cabin of the Vanquish maintains Aston Martin's reputation for exceptional craftsmanship with a two-seat design that provides an immersive driving experience. The interior boasts a horizontal center console to provide greater space and clarity, while a combination of high-end materials, such as hand-stitched leather and machined metal finishes, creates a sense of luxury. The 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display and touchscreen infotainment system coexist seamlessly with solid metal rotary dials and physical switches, reconciling technology with tactile functionality.

3 Features The Vanquish comes with Aston Martin's next-generation infotainment system, which has been completely in-house designed. It has a 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen with full online connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and has 3D navigation with real-time traffic information and dynamic route planning. The Aston Martin mobile app allows owners to communicate with their car, with remote monitoring, location tracking, and over-the-air updates available.

