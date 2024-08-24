2025 Aston Martin Vanquish teased, will be unveiled soon

The Aston Martin Vanquish is set to come back for 2025 and the British carmaker has begun the car’s teaser campaign, going as far as to reveal the engine’s exhaust notes. Aston Martin has deleted all social media posts to make way for a teaser that reads “All Will Be Vanquished" and showcases a clip of the upcoming car’s soundtrack. The 2025 Vanquish is set to arrive with an updated twin-turbocharged V12, and upon launch, it will be positioned to replace the DBS grand tourer.

Emerging spy shots in circulation suggest that the 2025 Vanquish is nearing completion and that an official unveiling is just around the corner. The design and overall body shape of the car is no different from Aston Martin’s usual style language and it will be similar to that of existing models. The Vanquish will retain the signature front grille that envelops the entire front fascia alongside oval headlamps but it is expected to feature a unique rear end.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is confirmed to receive an updated version of the twin-turbocharged V12 engine from the DBS 770 Ultimate, and this unit promises to produce 824 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. (Aston Martin )

In 2019, Aston Martin had the world thinking that they would bring back the Vanquish in the form of a rear mid-engined supercar. The carmaker had previewed the Vanquish Vision concept car in that year’s Geneva Motor Show which was reportedly supposed to receive a 3.0-litre V6 that made nearly 700 bhp. The project was eventually cancelled and the Vanquish will instead return in a style that is conventional of Aston Martin’s grand tourers.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish will be receiving the twin-turbo V12 engine from the DBS 770 Ultimate. While much has not changed in terms of design language, the engine has been reworked quite a bit and Aston Martin has confirmed the implementation of new conrods, updated camshafts, and redesigned cylinder heads.

The V12 block further dons a pair of new turbochargers and fuel injectors, and the entire setup promises to push out 824 bhp of peak power and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque. The original unit made 760 bhp and 900 Nm of torque in the discontinued DBS.

Aston Martin has additionally stated that the new V12 will not remain exclusive to the upcoming Vanquish and will be used to power some of the carmaker’s more exclusive and limited edition models.

