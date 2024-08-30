2024 Skoda Superb Sportline unveiled: Check what's different

The 2024 Skoda Superb Sportline has been officially uncovered by the manufacturer internationally. There are cosmetic upgrades made to both, the sedan (Hatch) as well as the estate (Combi) versions of the car. Superbs have previously sold in decent numbers in the Indian market before being discontinued in the year 2023.

The Superb in its Sportline trim is made to have the cool quotient, combining the spaciousness and practicality of the standard model with a sportier design and improved features.

2024 Skoda Superb Sportline: Exterior

The Sportline gets black accent embellishments on the grille frame, window frames, and mirror caps. The rear windows are tinted to emphasise the sporty look further. The front fenders as well as the tailgate get Sportline badges, the rear end gets blacked-out Skoda lettering and a tailgate strip. The estate version or the Combi gets blacked-out roof rails instead of the tailgate strip.

2024 Skoda Superb Sportline: Wheels

The Sportline comes standard with 18-inch polished anthracite Vela wheels with matte black aerodynamic covers. But there are optional 19-inch wheels available in two different styles namely, the Aniara with silver rims and black aerodynamic covers and all-black Torcular wheels.

2024 Skoda Superb Sportline: Interior

On the inside, the Sportline gets sports seats at the front with electric controls and manually adjustable seat length. Buyers can either opt for the Suedia Sport pack which gets Suedia leather with heating and massage functionality. The second option is the Suite Sport pack which wraps AGR-certified ergo-seats in leather and leatherette materials with perforation. These get ventilation instead of heating along with massage functionality.

The interior of the Skoda Superb Sportline is on the darker side with a traditional single tone treatment.

The headliner is blacked out, decorative strips with carbon effect are placed on the dash and door panels and steel pedals are included. The steering wheel is wrapped in leather with black stitching and the Sportline logo. Adjustable ambient lighting also.

2024 Skoda Superb Sportline: Features

The Sportline has been lowered by 15 mm with progressive steering for a more engaging driving experience. The optional DCC Sport chassis allows for adjustable suspension settings. The headlamps have matrix tech providing adaptive lighting.

Another highlight is the KESSY keyless entry enhancing convenience with lighting on door handles.

2024 Skoda Superb Sportline: Engine options

The Sportline is available in various engine options, the 147 bhp four-cylinder 1.5 TSI, the turbo 2.0 TDI with 147 bhp or 192 bhp and the petrol 2.0 TSI delivering 261 bhp.

2024 Skoda Superb Sportline: Will it come to India

According to Skoda India's previous statements, it has already been established that the 2024 Skoda Superb will be coming to the Indian markets. However, there are no official reports of the Sportline trim coming to India at the moment.

