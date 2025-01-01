2024 Nissan Magnite crosses 10,000 bookings, over 90,000 units sold since January 2024

The 2024 Nissan Magnite has surpassed the 10,000 bookings mark since its launch in October 2024. Interestingly, the company is reported to have sold 91,184 units in 2024 with 11,676 units sold in December 2024. Export wholesale stood at 9,558 units and domestic sales accounted for 2,118 units for the month of December 2024.

The export wholesale of 9,558 units in December 2024 witnessed a 72 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase compared to 5,561 units sold in December 2023 last year and a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 43 per cent vis-a-vis 6,698 units sold in November 2024. The export performance witnessed growth with YTD FY24 export growth at 63 per cent compared to YTD FY23, alongside a 72 per cent MoM increase in export dispatches.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Specs, features, price and variants

While the 2024 Nissan Magnite was launched at ₹5.99 lakh, ex-showroom, upon crossing the 10,000 bookings mark, the company has increased the prices of the sub compact SUV by 2 per cent. For 2024, Nissan has updated its variants for the 2024 Magnite. It will now be sold in six variants - Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+.

The updated Magnite features a redesigned front bumper and a new front grille, enhancing its aggressive appearance compared to its predecessor. The sub-compact SUV continues to showcase its signature boomerang-style daytime running lights (DRLs) positioned on the lower section of the bumper. Additionally, the LED headlights have been upgraded to an automatic function and now include a bi-functional projector.

On the side, the 2024 Nissan Magnite largely mirrors the previous model; however, it is now equipped with a fresh set of 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the vehicle boasts updated tail lamps with unique detailing and a smoked effect. Furthermore, the rear bumper has been reimagined for this new iteration.

The 2024 Nissan Magnite continues to be offered with a choice between two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged variant can be combined with either a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In contrast, the naturally aspirated engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The turbocharged three-cylinder engine generates 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, while the three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

