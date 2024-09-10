2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB arrives in India: How to ‘best’ a bestseller

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to drive out the updated version of its best-selling car in the country. And it can be tricky. You see, the Mercedes E-Class has been a time-tested luxury sedan that has sold more than any other luxury car in the German portfolio here. It does not know - or care - about the sedan vs SUV debate. It does not know about bulk, about machismo or even athleticism in terms of design. What the E-Class does know about is comfort, luxury and now, about sheer opulence. Expected to be launched in the market soon, we got a chance to experience some of its updated attributes recently.

The latest Mercedes E-Class LWB has grown further in dimensions but it is its improved feature list that is likely to strike a chord with its intended

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB or Long-Wheelbase version has had a bit of a free run in the Indian luxury car market. It was only recently that the BMW 5 Series LWB was brought out its direct rival. And while there is also the Audi A6, and Jaguar XF in the fray, the E-Class leads the pack. By a mile. And a half.

While the BMW 5 Series LWB is indeed the most serious rival to the E-Class LWB, Mercedes was always going to drive out the latest version of its most popular sedan soon. And the time is here, the time is now.

When will Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch in India?

HT Auto has learnt that bookings for 2024 E-Class LWB will be opened soon this month and that a handful of units will be delivered on or before Diwali. Speculation is that the latest edition of Mercedes E-Class is likely to be priced anywhere between ₹80 lakhs and ₹90 lakhs (ex-showroom). At present, the E-Class LWB is priced between ₹76 lakhs and ₹89 lakhs, before taxes.

What has changed on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB?

The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.

A lot, a lot has changed on and in the latest edition of Mercedes E-Class LWB. For starters, the sedan has grown further in dimensions - length has gone up by 14 mm, wheelbase is up by 15 mm and height by 13 mm. Now these may seem like very marginal increases but when one factors in the overall measurements of the model - nearly 5,100 mm in length, it does count for much.

The face is once again dominated by the Mercedes tri-star logo on the radiator grille, surrounded by smaller 3D tri-star badges sprinkled generously. Flanking the grille on either side are LED High Performance headlamps and DRLs or Day-Time Running Lights.

The E-Class stands on 18-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels and now gets flush-door handles, Maybach-inspired rear-quarter glass and updated design on the LED tail lights. The sedan will eventually be out in five body colour options - Silver, Grey, Black, White and Blue.

The new E-Class LWB packs in flush door handles and soft-touch door-close function.

There are also multiple upholstery option inside the latest E-Class - Black, Beige and Brown. The sedan comes in two configurations, one with the bench setup at the rear and another first-class package which plonks ultra luxurious twin-seat setup here. The rear seats also recline by up to 36 degrees while under-thigh support can be electronically extended by an additional 40 mm for more comfort. Space here ought to be measured in acres and the front passenger seat can be adjusted by the passenger at the back courtesy electric switches. There are also button-controlled window and rear-glass blinds, and for even more privacy, a manually-operated shade on the rear-quarter glass.

The rear seats on the E-Class LWB from Mercedes-Benz is one of the most spacious and opulent for any luxury car in its segment.

In terms of features and aesthetics, the new E-Class gets 64-colour ambient lighting with as many as 10 colour themes. wireless phone charging for rear-seat passengers, power-closing function on all four doors, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera and a selfie camera on the dashboard for photos as well as for video conferencing.

The massive and integrated hyperscreen dominates the center console and is powered by the MBUX system, paired to a 17-speaker Burmester sound system with support for Dolby Atmos. Two of these speakers are placed inside the driver's seat for what Mercedes says is enhanced telephony and infotainment.

A closer look at the three-spoke steering wheel inside the latest E-Class from Mercedes-Benz, as well as the three-screen setup.

Additionally, Mercedes will offer a plethora of customisation options with the 2024 E-Class LWB which now boasts of eight airbags, ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System as well as a number of other safety highlights.

What are the key drive specifications of 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is powered by a four-cylinder petrol engine and a four-cylinder diesel engine, both paired with a 9G automatic transmission unit and with a 48V hybrid system for lower emission and enhanced fuel economy. The luxury sedan will also come with comfort suspension with selective damping which, Mercedes claims, improves ride comfort further while also offering high driving stability.

