2024 Mercedes E Class: Key changes that the new model gets over outgoing version

The Mercedes-Benz E Class has been one of the best sellers for the brand not just in India but globally as well for years now. Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the latest generation of its most popular model, the E-Class . The new-generation long-wheelbase Mercedes E-Class will go on in India from October 9 onwards. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the new E-Class will continue to offer the long-wheelbase version as standard. The design has been refined with smoother body lines, giving the sedan a more elegant appearance.

A key highlight of the new E-Class is its upgraded interior, which features the advanced MBUX Superscreen, a wide-screen infotainment system. Rear passenger comfort is another priority, with luxurious touches such as powered outer seats, headrest cushions, powered sunblinds, and four-zone climate control to ensure a premium experience. Here are the key upgrades that the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class will get over the older model.

Mercedes E Class: Old vs new dimensions

Just as the previous model, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class will exclusively be offered in the long wheel base form. This is aimed to provide a better rear seat experience to the passengers. Interestingly, as compared to its outgoing version, this new-gen E-Class is even longer.

The 2024 Mercedes- Benz E-Class in India has a length of 5092mm, which is 17mm longer than the previous model. Its width remains unchanged at 1860mm, while the height has decreased by 2mm to 1493mm . The wheelbase has increased by 15mm to 3094mm.

Overall, the new E-Class has a slightly longer and wider stance, providing more interior space for passengers. The increased wheelbase also contributes to a more comfortable ride.

Mercedes E Class: Old vs new design

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received a series of updates for a more refined look. The new sedan gets an all new design. The front is dominated by an all new Avantgarde grille with a star pattern, while the side features redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles. The rear quarter glass now has a Maybach-inspired design.

The new model also comes with new sets of all-LED headlight setup that looks slimmer than before, and the rear sports 3D star-patterned tail lights connected by a chrome strip. A new Nautic Blue colour option is also available, along with existing choices like High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black, and Polar White.

Mercedes E Class: Old vs new features

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets an all new cabin with a fresh take on Mercedes’ vision on luxury and technology. One of the most notable changes to the E-Class is the new dashboard which now comes equipped with the latest the MBUX Superscreen system. The setup ncludes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen for infotainment, and an additional 12.3-inch display dedicated to the front passenger, aimed at creating a seamless digital experience for both driver and co-driver.

Another interesting feature of the new E-Class is the inward-facing camera located above the Superscreen. This camera supports video conferencing through apps, as well as the occasional cabin selfie. For safety reasons, it automatically disables while the vehicle is in motion.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class also gets a digital vent control system. This feature allows the passengers to control the airflow from the vents and its direction using the touchscreen system rather than adjusting it manually.

The main focus though is the rear seat experience. The new model now gets electric adjustment of the seat base, which can rise by up to 40 mm, while the backrest reclines up to 36 degrees for added comfort. Amenities like separate climate control zones, electronically operated sun blinds, and a soft headrest are also available to further emphasise on rear seat experience.

Mercedes E Class: Old vs new specs

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup has undergone a notable shift in its engine offerings. Gone are the 6-cylinder options, as the E-Class now exclusively features 4-cylinder powertrains for both petrol and diesel models. The available choices include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, both enhanced with a 48V mild hybrid system. This hybrid technology adds a temporary 27 PS boost for up to 30 seconds, providing a burst of power when needed.

Both engines are paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission that delivers power to the rear wheels, maintaining the signature driving dynamics of the E-Class. This streamlined engine offering reflects a broader industry trend toward smaller, more efficient powertrains, while still offering the performance and refinement expected from Mercedes-Benz. The decision to drop the 6-cylinder engine marks a clear shift in focus toward balancing efficiency with performance in the luxury sedan segment.

Mercedes E Class: Old vs new price

Market reports suggest that the pricing will be higher than the current model, which ranges from ₹76.05 lakh to ₹89.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This new-generation E-Class is expected to elevate the luxury sedan experience for Indian buyers. In its new avatar, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will take on the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Volvo S90.

