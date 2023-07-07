2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE unveiled officially, will replace C-Class Coupe

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2024 CLE globally and it will go on sale in Europe in November 2023. The brand will also make a cabriolet version called CLE Cabriolet which will launch next year in Europe. Mercedes-Benz CLE will be going against BMW 4 Series Coupe. It is expected that CLE will replace the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe.

In terms of dimensions, the CLE measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and is 1,428 mm tall. Mercedes-Benz says that the CLE is the largest coupe in mid-size segment. The wheelbase is 25 mm longer than the C-Class Coupe. Because of this, the rear occupants get 10 mm more headroom, 19 mm more shoulder and elbow room and 72 mm more knee room.

The interior now houses a new 12.3-inch fully digital driver's display that is configurable. There is also an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is positioned vertically and runs on the latest version of the MBUX system. There is 64-colour ambient lighting and an optional Burmester 3D surround sound system that now features Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

Powering the CLE is a range of diesel and petrol engines. There is the CLE 200d with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 197 hp and 440 Nm. Then there is the CLE 200 which gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of producing 204 hp and 320 Nm. Both engines transfer the power to the rear wheels only.

There is also an all-wheel drive version available of the petrol engine in which the power is boosted to 258 hp and 400 Nm. The most powerful engine that is on offer with the CLE is the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine which puts out 380 hp and 500 Nm. This version can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

All engines get a 48V mild-hybrid system with an electric motor that is mounted on the gearbox and is capable of producing 23 hp and 200 Nm under hard acceleration. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed torque converter unit.

