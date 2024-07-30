2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons

Maruti Suzuki Swift has become an icon in Indian auto industry. It is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. First introduced in 2005, the Swift was a bit polarizing at first but overtime people accepted the design. In 2024, Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth generation of the Swift. Here are few pros and cons of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift.

1 ProsFuel efficiency Maruti Suzuki vehicles are known for delivering great fuel efficiency figures. The older Swift was no different and neither is the new one. In fact, Suzuki has plonked an all-new three-cylinder unit in favour of fuel efficiency. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency figure of 25.75 kmpl for the AMT transmission whereas for the manual gearbox the fuel efficiency figure stands at 24.8 kmpl.

2 Maruti's service network One of the biggest advantages that Maruti Suzuki vehicles have is their extensive service network. Most of the times, a person would be able to find an authorised service center in most cities. The spare parts are also relatively readily available.

3 Decent feature list The Swift is decently equipped when it comes to the feature list. It gets LED projector headlamps along with Daytime Running Lamps, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, push button to start/stop engine, wireless charging, MID and automatic climate control.

5 Positioned too close to Baleno The pricing of the Swift is very close to its elder sibling, the Baleno. The prices of the Swift starts at ₹6.49 lakh and goes up to ₹9.60 lakh. On the other hand, the Baleno costs between ₹6.66 lakh and ₹9.83 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. For the additional money, you get a premium hatchback that offers more interior space, boot space, a better cabin and a four-cylinder engine that is smoother.

6 No CNG option Maruti Suzuki is leading the market when it come to CNG vehicles. However, the brand has still not launched the CNG variant of the Swift. So, if someone wants a CNG hatchback the he would have to upgrade to Baleno. Having said that, the Swift CNG is expected to launch later this year.

