2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications comparison

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the biggest launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024. The fourth-generation version of this sub-compact sedan has been launched with a significantly updated design, a plethora of new features and a completely new powertrain. With the launch of the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki is trying to revamp its competition with the key rivals in the segment, where other models include Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura .

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire shares its powertrain with the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, which was launched earlier this year with a host of updates on the exterior, interior and mechanical front as well. Powering the new Swift and Dzire is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is a departure from the third-gen model's 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine.

While we have already compared the variant-wise pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire against its rivals Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, here is a comparison of the engine, transmission and specifications of these three sub-compact sedans.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications

Powering the new Dzire sedan is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine that works under the hood of the current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. This engine is available with transmission choices incG powertrain on offer as well, which combines the same engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine churns out 80 bhp peak power at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm.

Honda Amaze draws power from a 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a CVT as well. This four-cylinder engine generates 88 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of maximum torque at 4,800 rpm.

The Hyundai Aura, on the other hand, comes powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol engine. There is a petrol-CNG option on offer as well. This engine is available with transmission options like a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The engine pumps out 81 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm.

