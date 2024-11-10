2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

The sub compact sedan market is all set to get re-energized with the launch of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire . The 2024 Dzire will be launched on November 11, that is tomorrow. The new model brings a whole lot of changes star ting from the design, interior, features, safety and specs.

While the earlier generations of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire were often referred to as ‘Swift with a boot slapped on’, with the new model, Maruti Suzuki has taken a completely different approach. The 2024 Dzire shares no design elements with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. With the new model, the ‘Dzire’ has become a standalone product for the company, at least in terms of design.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Design

The front fascia of the 2024 Dzire sports a newer, sleeker and more rectangular LED headlamps, an updated bumper and an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip. The rear also gets a redesigned bumper shape, the tail lamps are also newly designed and the chrome strip at the rear has been readjusted to make space for the tail lamp. Looking at the profile, a newly shaped roofline can also be seen alongside the newly designed 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior and features

Just like the exterior, the cabin of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire also gets a revamp. However, for the cabin, the 2024 Dzire shares many of the elements with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Dzire gets the same dashboard layout as the 2024 Swift. It gets an analogue instrument cluster with a MID screen in between. The Dzire further gets a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer. Additionally the new Dzire also gets an electric sunroof, a first for the segment.

Other features include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with cupholders, dual charging ports at the rear, a wireless charger at the front and a 360-degree camera system.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Safety

Safety is one key area where the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands out from the rest of the company’s lineup. The 2024 Dzire becomes the first ever Maruti to score a five star crash test safety rating by the global safety watchdog, Global NCAP. The 2024 Dzire comes with six airbags as standard apart from several other safety-related highlights like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD and 360-degree camera.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire becomes the second model from the carmaker to utilise the new Z series petrol engine. The new Dzire uses the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that made its debut earlier in the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Expected price

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with several changes expected in a generational upgrade of a product. While the new sub compact sedan gets many of the premium features, it also gets a solid safety credentials, as proved by the recent GNCAP test results. With all those updates, the 2024 Dzire is expected to cost a bit premium over the current generation model. While the current Dzire costs between ₹6.57 lakh and ₹9.39 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2024 Dzire is expected to get a starting price of ₹7 lakh, ex-showroom.

