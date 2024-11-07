2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire launches Nov 11. Here is all it has to offer

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been unveiled to the Indian audiences by the manufacturer. The subcompact sedan gets a new face, interior and a new personality altogether this time around. The popular sub compact sedan is set for launch on November 11.

What started as boot-space expansion to the Swift hatchback, has now become a stand-alone product for Maruti Suzuki. The Japanese manufacturer decided that it was time for the Dzire to be separated from the Swift badge earlier and this time decided that it doesn't need to look anything like the Swift anymore.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Exterior

On the outside, the Dzire gets revised lighting setups, being all-LED this time. The front grille, front bumper and the rear bumper have all changed to be more squarish than before. The hood is flatter and sharper styling can be seen all around the car as well. When you glance at the side profile, you will notice a more sloped roof along with new 15-inch alloy wheels on offer. The tyres have a 185/65 R15 section.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior

The cabin of the Dzire also gets a revamp but retains the black and beige colour theme from the previous Dzire. Here the Dzire utilises parts from the Swift such as the air-con controls at the centre console and the instrument cluster for the driver. There is a newly designed dashboard with a wood finish veneer in a colour that does not resemble wood.

The interior of the new Dzire gets the basic kit that is essential to keep it up to the mark with competition.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire now gets updated with the most modern features that the cars in its segments get. The centre console now hoists a free-floating type 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. There is a new 360-degree camera system along with a sunroof being offered on the subcompact sedan now. It gets automatic climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger at the front and dual USB-C charging ports at the rear as well. At the rear, there is also an armrest with cupholders on offer.

