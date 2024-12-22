New Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG starts arriving at dealerships

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Dzire sub-compact se dan in India earlier this month. The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched at a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the petrol-only version, the new Dzire also comes with a petrol-CNG combination. Now, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG has started arriving at dealerships across the country.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG comes available in VXi and ZXi trim options. The CNG version of the sub-compact sedan comes available at a starting price of ₹8.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki offers the largest CNG vehicle fleet in India, followed by rivals like Hyundai and Tata Motors. With a wide range of CNG models, Maruti Suzuki holds the lion's share in the petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain-driven passenger vehicle segment in India. The CNG version of the Dzire is majorly sold in the fleet segment, but private buyers too prefer the model owing to the lower cost of ownership and rising availability of CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Powertrain

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Dzire petrol model is a 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The CNG variant churns out 69 bhp peak power at 5,700 rpm and 102 Nm of maximum torque at 2,900 rpm. The petrol-CNG version also promises a fuel economy of 33.73 km/kg. The Dzire CNG comes with a 37-litre petrol tank and a 55-litre capacity CNG tank.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Features

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG model is available in two variants - VXi and ZXi. Key features of the CNG version of the new Dzire sub-compact sedan include LED headlamps, LED taillights, painted alloy wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, TPMS, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, an engine start-stop button, a smart key etc. Safety features of the sedan include six airbags, reverse parking cameras etc.

