2024 Kia Carnival surpasses 400 sales mark since October. Check details

The South Korean carmaker, Kia India has announced that the newly launched Carnival has sold over 400 units since October 2024. The company further announced that the 2024 Kia Carnival has garnered 3,350 bookings, with a current waiting period of more than six months. The 2024 Kia Carnival was launched on October 4, 2024, starting at a price tag of ₹64 lakh, ex-showroom, and is only available in a single trim option, Limousine Plus.

The 2024 Kia Carnival has surpassed the 400 sales milestone since October 2024, with a booking list of 3,350. Moreover, the luxury MPV now attracts a

Unlike the previous Carnival, that was on offer in India, the 2024 Carnival in India is the latest gen of the model globally. It boasts an all-new design that is completely different from the K4 version that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Instead, the design is now more in line with the SUVs that the brand sells. In terms of dimensions, the Carnival measures 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,775 mm in height with roof rails. It has a wheelbase of 3,090 mm.

Also Read : At ₹64 lakhs, latest Kia Carnival may not be for you. So who's it for then?

At the front, a wider and more dominant grille takes centre stage, flanked by vertically stacked LED headlights and L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). Its road presence is further enhanced by striking new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Side body cladding adds to its rugged, adventure-ready persona, replacing the van-like profile with a more dynamic and robust aesthetic. At the rear, the Carnival features Kia's signature connected LED tail lights, reminiscent of the brand's latest design language seen on the newer models like the updated Kia Seltos and the Sonet. These updates collectively give the vehicle a more muscular appearance rather than a MPV like stance.

Kia Carnival: Features

The 2024 Carnival is equipped with an impressive array of features, including dual panoramic curved displays that consist of a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a corresponding 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Additionally, it boasts a 12-speaker Bose sound system and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD).

Also watch: Kia Carnival 2024 | Does it command a business-class like price tag? First drive review

Noteworthy other features on offer are powered and ventilated seating in both the first and second rows, wireless phone charging capabilities, three-zone climate control, and electrically operated sliding doors, along with advanced connected car functionality.

Kia Carnival: Specs

The 2024 Kia Carnival is equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and features a front-wheel drive configuration.

Also Read : Kia Carnival price: What do you get for what you pay

The same engine was utilised in the previous model. Notably, while the Indian market is limited to the diesel variant, international versions also offer a 3.5L V6 petrol engine option

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: